Dr. Mahesh Gurappa Naidu Honored with “Karnataka Health Care Vaidya Vibhushana Award”

Bengaluru, Karnataka | September 23, 2025 – In a moment of pride for Karnataka’s medical fraternity, Signature Media House felicitated Dr. Mahesh Gurappa Naidu, Managing Director and Radiologist of Maiya Multi Speciality Hospital, with the prestigious “Karnataka Health Care Vaidya Vibhushana Award”. The honor recognizes his exemplary contributions to healthcare, diagnostic radiology, and hospital leadership.

A Gathering of Eminence in Healthcare

The award ceremony brought together some of the most respected names in the medical field, celebrating the relentless dedication and service of Dr. Mahesh.

Dr. Mahesh had taken the role of Managing director from his father Dr Gurappa Naidu in the year 2023. The evening spotlighted his transformative role in advancing diagnostic radiology, patient care, and healthcare administration across Karnataka.

Distinguished Guests Gracing the Occasion

The ceremony was elevated by the presence of eminent personalities, including:

Mrs. Revathi Kamath – Entrepreneur, Zerodha Group

– Entrepreneur, Zerodha Group Dr. B.T. Rudresh – Renowned Homeopathic Physician

– Renowned Homeopathic Physician Dr. Anjanappa– Senior Gastroenterologist

The dignitaries lauded Dr. Mahes’s visionary leadership, compassionate approach, and commitment to medical excellence, emphasizing his ability to instill patient trust through innovation and expertise.

Dr. Mahesh’s Words of Gratitude

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Mahesh humbly dedicated the award to his colleagues, staff, and well-wishers, acknowledging their unwavering support in his journey.

“This honor belongs to the entire team of Maiya Multi Speciality Hospital. Together, we are committed to delivering world-class healthcare with compassion, ethics, and innovation,” he said.