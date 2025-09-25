GROHE introduces GROHTHERM Aqua Tiles, advancing showering innovation in India

New Delhi, September 25, 2025 | GROHE, a leading global brand in premium bathroom and kitchen fittings, unveiled its new collection, GROHTHERM Aqua Tiles, at the 4th edition of GROHE Bath & Design Awards in Mumbai. The new collection combines minimalist design with advanced technology to offer a truly personalised and luxurious shower experience, creating a perfect balance of functionality and aesthetic harmony.

As a brand with a legacy of transforming bathroom experiences, GROHE continues to set the standard in the showering space. GROHTHERM Aqua Tiles builds on this legacy of excellence, offering a personalised showering experience that blends precision, aesthetics, and functionality. Designed with minimalist elegance this range allows users to craft their ideal shower setup while ensuring the highest standards of safety and performance.

Speaking on the launch, Priya Rustogi, Leader (Managing Director), India & Subcon, LIXIL IMEA, said, “As pioneers in showering technology, we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence. This product, GROHTHERM Aqua Tiles represents the culmination of years of R&D, establishing a new benchmark for the industry. It proves that a beautiful, minimalist design can house the most advanced technology, delivering an experience that is truly unmatched”

Beneath its exquisite surface, the GROHTHERM Aqua Tiles is a masterpiece of robust engineering. Crafted with GROHE’s German precision, its superior build quality reflects an unwavering commitment to excellence. This solid foundation houses a suite of pioneering technologies, from the intuitive SmartControl for effortless volume and flow adjustment, to the lightning-fast TurboStat ensuring a constant temperature for comfort and safety. The final layer of personalization comes from the stunning finishes, with the product available across the full spectrum of the GROHE Colors Collection, empowering designers and homeowners alike to create a harmonious, custom-built shower experience.

The GROHTHERM Aqua Tiles was successfully unveiled at the GROHE Bath & Design Awards on September 19, where it was met with high praise from the design fraternity. This new benchmark in bathroom technology reflects the brand’s unwavering focus on creating products that combine flawless functionality with timeless elegance, cementing its leadership in the industry by catering to the evolving needs of discerning Indian consumers.