GST Simplification Boosts India’s Manufacturing and Growth Vision

Mr. Andre Eckholt, Managing Director – Hettich India, SAARC, Middle East & Africa,

“The simplification of GST into a two-slab structure is a decisive step in India’s journey of ‘One Nation, One Tax’. By reducing complexities, it not only eases compliance but also accelerates the country’s manufacturing story. For Hettich, which has been part of India’s growth journey for over two decades, such reforms create an enabling environment to strengthen local manufacturing, empower MSMEs, and advance the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat. This progressive step further supports India’s aspiration to serve both domestic and global markets with renewed energy and competitiveness.”