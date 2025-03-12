National, 12th March 2025: HairOriginals, India’s pioneering premium human hair extensions brand, has been featured on Beyond the Tank, a special segment of Shark Tank India Season 4, celebrating the most inspiring success stories from past seasons.

The journey began in Shark Tank India Season 1, when founder Jitendra Sharma introduced a first-of-its-kind business in India—offering ethically sourced human hair extensions from Indian temples, handcrafted by skilled women artisans. Competing in an industry dominated by unorganized players, HairOriginals aimed to establish a structured, premium brand in this segment.

When HairOriginals first appeared on Shark Tank India in 2022, it made an immediate impression. Jitendra Sharma and Piyush Wadhwani pitched the brand with a valuation of ₹30 crore and sought ₹60 lakhs for a 2% equity stake. The pitch, which highlighted the untapped potential of the Indian hair extensions market, captured the interest of multiple sharks. After intense negotiations, HairOriginals secured ₹60 lakhs in funding in exchange for 4% equity from investors Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, and Peyush Bansal. The investment was a game-changer for the company, not just in terms of financial support but also in credibility, industry recognition, and the strategic mentorship that followed.

The impact of Shark Tank India was immediate and transformative. As soon as the episode aired, HairOriginals received over 27,000 inquiries, causing its website to crash. The brand’s valuation surged 10 times, establishing itself as a leader in the premium hair extensions industry. From a single online store, HairOriginals has expanded to 11 experience centers across India, with stores at major airports like Coimbatore and Hyderabad. The brand’s global presence has grown significantly, with a strong D2C foothold in the U.S. and Canada and ambitious plans to open 42 more centers within the next 16 months.

HairOriginals was not just another startup seeking funding—it’s a category creator in the Indian premium hair extensions market. By pioneering an ethical sourcing model, the company ensured that high-quality Indian temple hair was processed with sustainability and craftsmanship at its core. Each strand is meticulously handcrafted by women artisans, reinforcing a “by the women, for the women” philosophy. As a result, HairOriginals has successfully positioned itself as the gold standard in ethically sourced, premium hair extensions, catering to both Indian and international markets.

Recognizing the company’s extraordinary growth and potential, Shark Tank India investor and Lenskart CEO, Peyush Bansal, emphasized the long-term vision for HairOriginals: “HairOriginals are the category leaders in the premium hair extensions space. Their vision, innovation, and execution have been phenomenal, and I have no doubt that they can scale to 1,000+ stores worldwide, establishing themselves as a dominant global brand.”

The brand’s exponential growth has earned it industry-wide recognition, including an honor in the prestigious Adani Hall of Achievements. Investors remain bullish on its future potential as HairOriginals continues to expand aggressively.

“Our journey is not just about business growth—it’s about creating an industry, pioneering ethical sourcing, and empowering women at every stage of the process. Shark Tank India was a game-changer for us, providing both credibility and a launchpad for scaling globally. The support from our investors, customers, and partners has helped us push boundaries, and we are now gearing up to redefine the premium hair industry with innovation, automation, and global expansion.” — Jitendra Sharma, Co-founder & CEO, HairOriginals

The company is now focusing on industry-wide automation to streamline its manufacturing process. Given the vast difference between raw, temple-donated hair and the final product, HairOriginals is investing in technology to reduce manual dependency and enhance scalability while maintaining quality. With a diverse portfolio of over 1000 SKUs, the brand continues to innovate in a traditionally handcrafted industry.

Watch HairOriginals’ inspiring success story on Shark Tank India’s ‘Beyond the Tank’ special episode, streaming on SonyLIV.