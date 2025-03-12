Yoho Launches ‘Phisal Na Jaaiyo’ Holi Campaign Promoting Consent and Respecting Boundaries

New Delhi: Yoho, the innovative footwear brand, has launched a unique Holi campaign to make people aware of the importance of consent and respecting personal boundaries while celebrating the festival of colors. Holi is a festival, but it is also important that everyone must be able to enjoy the festivities with comfort and safety. Yoho’s campaign, founded on the powerful slogan “Phisal Na Jaaiyo,” calls people to be watchful not just of their physical steps but also of their actions and of how they interact with people.

The slogan “Phisal Na Jaaiyo” is a gentle reminder to celebrate with joyfulness but keeping in mind boundaries. The campaign equates physical errors like slipping or stumbling and crossing individual boundaries, and urges people to create a space where everyone feels safe and welcome, yet happy and respectful.

This strong campaign has been conceptualized by Yoho’s internal creative team. With a social responsibility mission, Yoho wishes to leave a lasting impression on how we celebrate Holi while spreading respect, kindness, and safety.