Bangalore, April 30, 2024: Hershey India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of The Hershey Company, a leading global Snacking and Confectionery Company and the largest producer of quality chocolates in North America, has launched HERSHEY’S Choco Delights – a melt-in-mouth milk chocolate bar with crunchies. HERSHEY’S Choco Delights launch strengthens Hershey’s chocolate portfolio in India and marks the company’s foray into the Value Molded Chocolate Sub-Segment, one of the largest within the chocolates category in India.

HERSHEY’S Choco Delights caters to the growing demand for unique snacking experiences at a reasonable price point among Indian consumers, particularly Gen Z, Millennials, and value-conscious consumers.

Commenting on the launch, Luigi Mirri, General Manager, Hershey India and APAC stated, “HESHEY’S Choco Delights stands out distinctly with its combination of melt-in-mouth chocolates and crunchies that delivers Hershey’s classic ‘chocolatey’ experience at an accessible price point. It is a testament to our commitment to strengthen our chocolate portfolio in India and innovate in our pursuit of engaging a diverse consumer base. With this launch we aim to become a significant player in the prominent chocolate segment, catering to key consumption occasions for chocolate enthusiasts.”

The launch is a significant milestone for the company, as it expands its presence in the chocolate segment in the country, after the successful launch of HERSHEY’S KISSES, HERSHEY’S Exotic Dark, HERSHEY’S Bars and HERSHEY’S Choco Tubes.

Delivering Hershey’s classic experience at an affordable price point, this new addition will significantly expand Hershey’s audience in the confectionery market, specifically targeting the metro markets which encompass 1 million plus towns.

HERSHEY’S Choco Delights is available across retail stores in top cities.