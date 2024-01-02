Bengaluru, January 02, 2024: HFCL Limited (HFCL), a pioneering technology enterprise renowned for its seamless integration of cutting-edge communication products and solutions, has achieved a significant milestone by securing a prestigious order valued at Rs. 1,127 Crores from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). This landmark agreement is poised to transform the Optical Transport Network (OTN) infrastructure across BSNL’s Pan India network.

In an era marked by the imminent advent of 5G networks and an escalating demand for ubiquitous broadband connectivity, Communication Service Providers face the critical challenge of fortifying backhaul transport to facilitate the densification of 5G mobile networks. Addressing this imperative, HFCL’s comprehensive network upgrade will not only cater to the heightened requirements of Enterprise and FTTH/Broadband services but will also positions BSNL for the future with the seamless launch of 4G services and the anticipation of 5G services in the coming years.

Leveraging its unparalleled expertise in integrating complex systems, HFCL has strategically partnered with the NOKIA Network to deploy state-of-the-art optical technology. This partnership signifies a commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions that transcend industry standards and redefine the parameters of technological excellence.

HFCL’s transformative initiative extends to the enhancement of BSNL’s network through OTN upgrades at over 300 large network nodes and 2000 amplifier sites. The entire installation process is projected to conclude within an ambitious 18-month timeframe. This strategic endeavour encompasses the entire spectrum of activities, including Supply, Installation, Commissioning and Maintenance of OTN (Optical Transport Network), further solidifying HFCL’s standing as a trusted and forward-thinking player in advancing communication infrastructure.

The anticipated outcome of this visionary network is nothing short of remarkable. BSNL, fortified by this Optical Network upgrade, will boast an impressive data capacity of 12 terabytes, effectively meeting its data needs for the next decade. The backbone network, spanning 310 aggregation locations, will serve as a pivotal force in empowering 4G, 5G and BharatNet services, positioning BSNL at the forefront of India’s digital revolution pioneered by the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Mr. Mahendra Nahata, the Managing Director at HFCL, expressed that “within the dynamic landscape of India’s technological evolution, HFCL stands unequivocally at the forefront of innovation and progress. The order aimed at revolutionizing BSNL’s Optical Transport Network is a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing the nation’s technological prowess. As we navigate through an era marked by an escalating demand for broadband connectivity, HFCL acknowledges the pivotal role of fortified backhaul transport. Our comprehensive network upgrade will not only address the heightened demands of Enterprise and FTTH/Broadband services but strategically positions BSNL for the seamless launch of 4G services and the anticipation of 5G services. The deployment of state-of-the-art optical technology underscores our dedication to delivering solutions that transcend industry standards. This transformative project not only underscores HFCL’s unwavering commitment to innovation but also represents a ground breaking milestone in the evolution of Pan India’s communication landscape. Collaborating with our partner for the project, NOKIA Network, we are actively reshaping the future and making significant contributions to India’s digital evolution”.

Amidst the global upswing in the 5G and FTTH services market, HFCL stands at the forefront, offering comprehensive end-to-end network connectivity solutions. HFCL’s unwavering commitment to advancing network technology through cutting-edge research and development underscores its pivotal role in shaping the future of telecommunications. The Company’s innovative portfolio of next-generation products and services, crafted with the latest technology standards and security-centric designs, is strategically positioned to empower service providers. By aligning with the overarching objective of global digital transformation and enhanced connectivity, HFCL is poised to play a key role in driving the evolution of communication networks worldwide.