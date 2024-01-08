Historic performance by Ashok Leyland in CY2023

8th January, 2024 Bengaluru: Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has reached yet another milestone by clocking its highest-ever sales volume in a calendar year in the history of the company during the year 2023. Setting a new benchmark, the company achieved a total commercial vehicle (CV) volume of 198,113 units, surpassing its previous record established in the year 2018.

This record achievement underscores the company’s product versatility and strong market presence, solidifying its position as a leading force in the commercial vehicle industry both domestically and on the international stage.

Mr. Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “We are thrilled to have achieved this milestone, and it’s a reflection of our dedication to providing top-quality products and exceptional service. We extend our gratitude to our loyal customers who have contributed to our ongoing growth and are thankful for the hard work and dedication of our team. Looking ahead, we are poised for even greater success as we continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies, sustainable operating practices, and customer-centric market initiatives to drive the next phase of growth for Ashok Leyland. The momentum generated in 2023 sets a solid foundation for a future where we will continue to lead the way in the commercial vehicle industry.”

Ashok Leyland’s strong dealership network and comprehensive after-sales service infrastructure have facilitated reaching customers across India and ensuring superior round-the-clock after-sales service. The company’s customer-centric approach drives innovation, enabling the development of innovative solutions tailored to meet the ever-evolving demands of the transportation ecosystem.

Ashok Leyland’s outstanding performance in CY2023 reflects its commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The company looks forward to building on this success and continuing to be at the forefront of the global commercial vehicle market.