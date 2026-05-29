HoABL Ranbir Kapoor Campaign for The Sarayu, Ayodhya

Mumbai, May 29: The Sarayu Project by the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) stands as a pioneering model of branded land development, anchored in title clarity, world-class infrastructure, and curated community living. Strategically located on the bank of river Sarayu, near key spiritual landmarks, it offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of Ayodhya’s remarkable growth story. Customers who have invested in Ayodhyaji are often anchored spiritually and believe that it was a calling for them to be part of this cultural legacy.

To share this emotion with the world, HoABL has unveiled a new campaign for its landmark project ‘The Sarayu’ in Ayodhya, featuring Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who had recently invested in this project. The 75-acre plotted development features a grand clubhouse, 40+ curated lifestyle amenities, and a 5-acre fully vegetarian luxury hotel by The Leela.

Ranbir Kapoor is an investor at The Sarayu, having recently bought land worth ₹ 3.31 crore in this project. His association with the new campaign is thus a seamless extension of his belief in HoABL and the Sarayu Project. His mass appeal and long-standing connection with Indian audiences align well with Ayodhya’s growing prominence as the world’s most popular spiritual destination that blends culture and tradition with modern development led economic growth.