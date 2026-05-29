HoABL Ranbir Kapoor Campaign for The Sarayu, Ayodhya

Mumbai, May 29: The Sarayu Project by the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) stands as a pioneering model of branded land development, anchored in title clarity, world-class infrastructure, and curated community living. Strategically located on the bank of river Sarayu, near key spiritual landmarks, it offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of Ayodhya’s remarkable growth story. Customers who have invested in Ayodhyaji are often anchored spiritually and believe that it was a calling for them to be part of this cultural legacy.
To share this emotion with the world, HoABL has unveiled a new campaign for its landmark project ‘The Sarayu’ in Ayodhya, featuring Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who had recently invested in this project. The 75-acre plotted development features a grand clubhouse, 40+ curated lifestyle amenities, and a 5-acre fully vegetarian luxury hotel by The Leela.
Ranbir Kapoor is an investor at The Sarayu, having recently bought land worth ₹ 3.31 crore in this project. His association with the new campaign is thus a seamless extension of his belief in HoABL and the Sarayu Project. His mass appeal and long-standing connection with Indian audiences align well with Ayodhya’s growing prominence as the world’s most popular spiritual destination that blends culture and tradition with modern development led economic growth.
Speaking about his association, Mr. Ranbir Kapoor said, “The decision to invest in Ayodhyaji through The Sarayu was a genuine calling I answered. Becoming the face of the new campaign for The Sarayu is just a natural extension of my association with HoABL. To be associated with holy land in Ayodhyaji and taking it to a global audience is bringing me immense joy. As the city steps into a new era of growth, it’s extremely inspiring to see that developments like The Sarayu are preserving essence of this eternal city while thoughtfully embracing modern development.”
Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Saurabh Jain, Chief Marketing Officer, The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) said, “We are delighted to bring this new campaign for The Sarayu, as a homage to our customers and their emotions for Ayodhyaji – spiritual capital of the world. Our commitment to Ayodhyaji is well established – not just emotionally, but also as a strategic future-forward destination. Ranbir Kapoor, shares this emotion and has recently chosen to adopt a vegetarian lifestyle, reflecting deep respect for Ayodhyaji. With his recent decision to build a unique legacy for his family through investment at The Sarayu, it was natural to choose him for communicating his belief in the spiritually rooted world-class development to discerning customers across the world. The Sarayu is not just about land ownership; it is about being part of India’s powerful cultural and economic resurgence.”