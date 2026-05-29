Social Sutra NGO and Unicharm India Mark Menstrual Hygiene Day 2026 by Empowering Over 100 Women and Girls in Noida Extension

Noida, May 29: On the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day 2026, Social Sutra NGO, in association with Unicharm India, organized a menstrual hygiene awareness and sanitary pad distribution drive benefiting more than 100 women and adolescent girls from Milak Lacchi and Patwari Village in Noida Extension.

This initiative was supported by Unicharm India, a global organization committed to promoting health, hygiene, and the well-being of women and girls. The campaign focused on reaching underserved and underprivileged women, including domestic workers, construction labourers, security guards, and adolescent girls who often face limited access to menstrual health education and hygiene products.

The awareness sessions addressed prevalent myths, misconceptions, and taboos surrounding menstruation. Special emphasis was placed on educating young girls who had recently started menstruating, helping them understand that menstruation is a natural and healthy biological process rather than a subject of fear, shame, or stigma. Alongside educational sessions, sanitary pads were distributed to encourage safe and hygienic menstrual practices.

Speaking during the event, Alisha Vijoy, Founder of Social Sutra NGO, shared her personal experience of menstruation and the challenges she faced due to a lack of awareness. “I still remember my first period experience. With little understanding of what was happening to my body, I felt scared and overwhelmed. Today, working in the field of women‘s health and hygiene, I strongly believe that awareness can transform fear into confidence. Through initiatives like these, we want girls and women to embrace their strength, understand their bodies, and experience menstruation with dignity and pride,” she said. Speaking on the occasion, Preeti Negi from Unicharm India stated: “At Unicharm India, we believe that menstrual hygiene is essential for the health, dignity, and well-being of every woman and girl. Through awareness and access to hygiene products, we aim to encourage healthy menstrual practices, break misconceptions, and empower women to manage their periods with confidence. We are pleased to partner with Social Sutra NGO in driving this important change at the grassroots level.”

The program witnessed active participation from women and girls across the two communities, creating an open platform for discussion on menstrual health, hygiene management, and women‘s well-being. Participants were encouraged to seek accurate information, adopt healthy menstrual practices, and support one another in breaking long-standing social stigmas.

Through this collaborative effort, Unicharm India and Social Sutra NGO reaffirmed their commitment to advancing women‘s health, dignity, and empowerment at the grassroots level. The organizations remain dedicated to creating awareness, improving access to menstrual hygiene resources, and fostering inclusive communities where every girl and woman can thrive with confidence.