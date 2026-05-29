WT20 Women’s League: Thane Skyrisers Jersey Unveiled by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Mumbai: The official jersey of the Thane Skyrisers for the upcoming WT20 Women’s Mumbai League was unveiled at a grand ceremony in Mumbai, with Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik attending as the chief guest.

The event marked the official launch of the team’s new look ahead of the much-anticipated tournament, which is scheduled to be held from June 1 to June 13, 2026. The Thane Skyrisers franchise is owned by Vihang Pratap Sarnaik, Anahita Vihang Sarnaik, Shilpa Mohit Singhal, Mohit Singhal, and Pratik Shelke.

Led by icon player Saima Thakor, the team showcased its jersey in the presence of players, team officials, and cricket enthusiasts. The franchise expressed confidence in the squad, which has been built with a strong mix of promising domestic cricket talent.

The Women’s T20 Mumbai League is being organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and is expected to play a major role in promoting women’s cricket in the city. The grand finale of the tournament will take place on June 13, 2026.

All eyes will be on Saima Thakor, who is expected to be one of the key attractions of the tournament with her experience and performances. The Thane Skyrisers management stated that the team is fully prepared and eager to make a strong impact in the inaugural edition of the competition.

The WT20 Women’s Mumbai League has been launched on the lines of the successful men’s T20 Mumbai League, with leading franchises and top players participating in the tournament. Cricket experts and fans believe the league could become a landmark initiative for the growth of women’s cricket in Mumbai.

The initiative taken by MCA President Ajinkya Naik to strengthen and promote women’s cricket has also received appreciation from the cricketing community, with many calling it a positive step for the future of the sport in the region.