Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches All-New NX500 Bookings Open

Mumbai, 19 January 2024: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today launched the all-new ‘NX500’ adventure tourer (ex-showroom New Delhi). The new model will make its way to the Indian market through CBU* route (*Completely Built-Up).

Inheriting the popular traits, it features new styling and a host of upgrades. Meaning ‘New X-over’, the NX500 is crafted to offer a delightful experience across a spectrum of terrains, on everything from a winding road to a gravel trail or long-distance adventures. Bookings for the All-New NX500 are now open, and it will be sold via BigWing dealerships across India.

Introducing Honda’s latest premium adventure motorcycle, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Today marks a significant milestone as we proudly unveil the highly-anticipated NX500 in India. This modern street adventure motorcycle is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and offers pure riding thrill. With its daily crossover design, premium technology & lively twin-cylinder engine, the NX500 is set to redefine the riding experience of customers and celebrate the spirit of adventure on two-wheels.” Commenting on the launch of the NX500, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are pleased to introduce the all-new NX500 in the Indian market within three months of its global debut at EICMA 2023. As we embark on this exciting journey, we are confident that the NX500 will surely excite the ADV buyers in India. The bookings for the NX500 are now open at our premium BigWing dealerships and its deliveries will begin from next month onwards.”

Styling and Equipment:

Directed by the design theme of ‘Daily Crossover’, wherever it goes – city block, winding road, highway or gravel trail – the NX500 looks the part, wearing new style that has an amalgamation of compact adventure-style usability with an imposing silhouette. The motorcycle’s new all-LED headlight and tail lamp are compactly designed to contribute to its imposing yet nimble impression.

Honda’s latest adventure touring bike boasts premium technology in the form of a new 5-inch full colour TFT screen that uses optical bonding to improve visibility in bright sunlight. It is also customizable, and the rider can select a display style between Bar, Circle & Simple along with a background colour from White, Black & Auto.

The NX500 offers IOS/Android smartphone connectivity of Honda RoadSync along with a backlit 4-way toggle-switch on the left handlebar that allows on-screen turn-by-turn navigation as well as the option for the rider to make calls or listen to music (via a Bluetooth headset). It also gets an emergency stop signal feature that communicates sudden braking to the vehicles behind by flashing turn signals at high speed.

Engine and Performance:

Powering the all-new Honda NX500 is a 471cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke DOHC engine with a parallel twin-cylinder layout that offers a well-proportioned balance of enjoyable performance with an energetic high-revving character and zappy top end. This motor churns out 35kW power at 8,600rpm and 43Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm, paired with a slick-changing 6-speed gearbox.

The NX500’s powerful characteristic in the low to mid-RPM ranges facilitates high maneuverability and a strong feel of acceleration on city roads. There is also an assist/slipper clutch which eases upshifts and eliminates rear wheel hopping under hard braking and downshifting scenarios. It gets switchable HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control) system as well to manage rear wheel traction for increased peace of mind while riding on slippery terrains.

Suspension, Brakes and Tyres:

Ensuring an optimal balance between lightweight body and structural rigidity, the NX500 carries forward the steel diamond-tube mainframe. This adventure touring motorcycle gets a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear trail-pattern radial tyres which are sized 110/80-R19 and 160/60-R17. Its alloy wheels, however, are completely new cast aluminium Y-shaped 5-spoke units.

To ensure superior comfort on-the-road as well as on off-road trails, this ADV is equipped with Showa 41mm SFF-BP upside-down (USD) front forks and a Pro-Link mono-suspension at the rear with a 5-stage preload adjuster. Braking duties are performed by dual 296mm front discs with two-piston calipers at front & a 240mm disc with a 1-piston caliper at rear with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Colours and Availability:

The All-New Honda NX500 will be available in three colour schemes that complement its adventure persona. They are – Grand Prix Red, Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Horizon White. Bookings are now open at HMSI’s premium BigWing dealerships across India. Deliveries will begin from February 2024 onwards.