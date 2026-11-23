At 35, many buyers have young children, a home loan and perhaps parents to support, with 25 or more working years ahead. That makes cover both more necessary and more expensive than at 30. Comparing plans well means fixing what you need first, then judging insurers on price, claims record and terms against the same yardstick.

What Changes When You Buy at 35

Insurers price term life insurance mainly on age, health, tobacco use and income, so each year of delay raises the base rate and a new health condition can add a loading on top. At 35, medical tests are common for larger sums assured, and conditions such as raised blood pressure or blood sugar that weren’t there at 30 now affect the quote.

Smokers and tobacco users pay a higher rate than non-users for the same cover, and declaring it honestly matters more than the price difference. An undisclosed habit can put a claim at risk.

Set the Sum Assured and Term First

Quotes can only be compared at the same sum assured and term. Work out the gap by multiplying the yearly costs your income covers, excluding EMIs, by the years your family would need support, then adding loans and goals and subtracting savings.

For the term, many people at 35 choose cover to 60 or 65, when earning usually ends and retirement savings take over. If your youngest child is two today, cover to 60 sees them to about 27, past college and into work.

Regular Pay or Limited Pay

When you shortlist the best term insurance plan for your needs, check which premium structure each quote assumes. Regular pay spreads premiums across the whole term. Limited pay compresses them into 10 or 15 years while cover continues, so each premium is higher but payments end before your income is likely to fall. Compare quotes on the same structure.

An Illustrative Side-by-Side

The table below uses invented figures for three hypothetical plans, each with ₹1 crore cover to age 60 for a 35-year-old non-smoker on regular pay.

Feature Plan A Plan B Plan C Annual premium ₹14,000 ₹15,500 ₹13,200 Settlement ratio by number (3-year average) 99% 98.5% 96% Payout options Lump sum only Lump sum or monthly Lump sum only Critical illness rider Not offered Optional Optional

Plan C is cheapest but has the weakest claims record. Plan B costs more but offers payout flexibility. The choice depends on which of those differences matters to your family.

Reading Claim Settlement Data

IRDAI data for 2024-25 shows life insurers together settled 97.82% of individual death claims by number and 96.29% by amount. Ratios vary by insurer, so check each insurer’s figures in IRDAI’s annual report and its public disclosures.

Look at both ratios over three to five years, plus repudiations. A gap between the number and amount ratios may reflect claim size, timing or pending cases, so treat it as a prompt to ask questions rather than a verdict. Where insurers publish settlement figures by policy duration, early-duration claims are the most relevant for a new buyer.

Riders, Return of Premium and Payouts

Critical illness riders differ in the conditions they list and how they define them, so compare the list, not the rider’s name. Return-of-premium plans refund premiums if you survive the term but cost more. Work out the return that the extra premium would need to earn elsewhere to match the refund; if you can reasonably beat it, the standard plan is better value, though investment returns aren’t guaranteed.

On payouts, a monthly income may suit a family that wouldn’t invest a large sum, but check whether the instalments rise over time and how they compare with what a lump sum could earn if invested.

Disclosure, Exclusions and Free Look

Under Section 45 of the Insurance Act, 1938, an insurer can question a policy within three years of issue or revival on grounds of fraud or misstatement or suppression of a material fact, but on no ground after three years. Under the IRDAI Master Circular on Life Insurance Products (2024), if death is by suicide within 12 months of the policy start or revival, the nominee of a non-linked policy generally receives at least 80% of premiums paid.

You have a 30-day free-look period to cancel after receiving the policy document. If a claim is rejected, escalate to the insurer’s grievance team, then IRDAI’s Bima Bharosa portal or the Insurance Ombudsman.

Tax, Documents and a Final Check

Under the old regime, premiums may be deducted under section 123 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, up to ₹1.5 lakh a year, for policies issued since April 2012 only on premiums within 10% of the sum assured. Following the GST Council’s 2025 decision, individual life insurance premiums have been GST-free since 22 September 2025. Keep KYC, income proof, medical reports and nominee details ready.

A practical rule: shortlist plans whose claims record and terms you’re comfortable with, then choose the cheapest of those. That way, price decides only between plans that are otherwise equal.