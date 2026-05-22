Discover the Subtle Artistry of Dim Sums at Sian, Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway

May 22: The delicate artistry of dim sums takes centre stage this season at Sian , the contemporary Southeast Asian restaurant at Vivanta Chennai , IT Expressway , as it presents a specially curated Dim Sum Festival this month. Bringing together the comforting warmth of handcrafted dumplings and pillowy baos, the festival is a celebration of oriental culinary traditions, elevated with refined flavours, elegant presentation and contemporary flair.

The menu journeys through an indulgent selection of handcrafted dim sums , beginning with seafood favourites such as the delicate Prawn Har Gao, flavourful Seafood Dumpling and luscious Crab Meat Dumpling. Poultry lovers can savour comforting bites like Chicken Siu Mai, Chicken Basil Dumpling and pan-fried Chicken Kothey, while those who love lamb can indulge in Lamb & Orange Zest Dumpling and Pan-Fried Lamb Dumpling. The festival also features a thoughtfully crafted vegetarian selection that highlights fresh produce and bold flavour pairings. Diners can enjoy the earthy elegance of the Edamame & Truffle Oil Dumpling, the crunch and sweetness of Broccoli, Water Chestnut & Corn Dumpling, and the vibrant Bok Choy & Jalapeno Dumpling. Other highlights include Wild Mushroom Dumpling, Vegetable Crystal Dumpling and the Asparagus & Pine Nut Dumpling, bringing together wholesome ingredients with delicate craftsmanship.

Complementing the dim sums is an indulgent bao selection that blends soft, fluffy textures with robust fillings. Signature offerings include the Chilli Chicken Bao, Chilli Lamb Bao and the classic Char Siu Bao filled with succulent pork. Vegetarian diners can relish creations such as the Triple Mushroom Delight Bao, Spinach & Golden Garlic Bao and Cottage Cheese Bao, each layered with comforting flavours and rich textures.

For guests looking to sample a wider variety, the specially curated Dim Sum and Bao Platters present an ideal way to experience the festival’s highlights in a single meal.

Served in an elegant setting that reflects the spirit of contemporary Southeast Asian dining, the Dim Sum Festival at Sian , Vivanta Chennai , IT Expresway promises a memorable culinary experience.