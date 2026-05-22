ESCP Business School ranks 6th in Financial Times Executive Education Custom programmes 2026 ranking

May 22: ESCP Business School ’s Executive Education Custom programmes have been ranked 6th worldwide in the 2026 Financial Times global ranking , moving up four places from last year.

This strong performance reﬂects ESCP ’s continued commitment to designing and delivering impactful, company-speciﬁc learning solutions that equip organisations and their leaders to navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving global environment.

In a context shaped by emerging technologies, shifting geopolitical dynamics, evolving regulatory frameworks and new leadership expectations, ESCP ’s custom programmes are designed to help organisations transform with agility and responsibility by tailoring solutions to ﬁt customers’ unique objectives, challenges and culture.

ESCP ’s international footprint, spanning six campuses across Europe, combined with a network of over 150 partner schools, provides organisations with a uniquely European and global learning experience. This multicultural environment enables participants to broaden perspectives, challenge assumptions and apply new ways of thinking within their organisations.

This year’s results highlight ESCP ’s excellence across the full learning experience. The School ranked 3rd worldwide for faculty diversity, reﬂecting the richness of perspectives brought by its 220-strong international research professors. It also placed 4th globally for both new skills and learning and partner schools, demonstrating the relevance of its programmes and the strength of its global academic network. Finally, ESCP ranked 5th worldwide for programme design and for teaching methods & materials, conﬁrming its ability to deliver innovative,

high-impact learning experiences tailored to today’s business challenges.