Future Architects Showcase Innovative Designs during “RECA+P” at Amity

Amity School of Architecture and Planning (ASAP), Amity University Uttar Pradesh, Noida Campus, organized its prestigious annual student-centric exhibition, “RECA+P”, a vibrant showcase of around 30 Thesis projects of the students, encompassing sustainable architecture, urban resilience, smart city planning, interior and spatial design, heritage conservation, and innovative responses to contemporary environmental and social challenges. The event fostered the academic and creative accomplishments of students showcased through their creativity, architectural models, design portfolios, urban planning proposals, and interdisciplinary innovations across various programmes offered by ASAP.

Dr. Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor Amity University Uttar Pradesh said, “The exhibition will showcase the culmination of students’ academic journey of five years through their ground-breaking design projects, reflecting the remarkable creativity, critical thinking and architectural prowess that students have developed during their tenure at the institution. Through these projects, students demonstrate their ability to integrate design thinking, technical expertise, and research-driven approaches to address real-world issues and contribute to Viksit Bharat.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. D. P. Singh, Head of Institution Amity School of Architecture & Planning, remarked, “RECA+P” serves as an important academic and creative forum that highlights the transformative learning experiences of students and reflects the institution’s commitment to nurturing future-ready architects, planners, and design professionals. The exhibition aims to provide students with an opportunity to present their work to academicians, industry experts, practitioners, and peers, while encouraging dialogue, critical engagement, and professional exchange.”

The Thesis Projects of the students were adjudged by a panel of jury members comprising of renowned architects such as Ar. Ujan Ghosh (Upal Ghosh Associates), Ar. Debjyoti Bose (Practicing Architect), Prof. Tapan Chakraborty (Pearl Academy), Dr. Bipasha Kumar (USAP, GGSIP University), Ar. Manoj Mathur (SPA Delhi), and many others. Amongst the projects showcased were a “Five Star Hotel at Ayodhya”, “Multi Model Transit Hub”, “Industrial Convention and Experience Centre”, “Biodiversity Research Institute”, “District Prison”, “Community Integrated E- Waste Management Facility”, and many others.

The event attracted architects, urban planners, design professionals, alumni, and students, offering a dynamic environment for knowledge exchange and professional networking, thereby encouraging excellence in architectural education and empowering students to contribute meaningfully to the built environment and the future of sustainable urban development.