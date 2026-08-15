Hyderabad Businesses Accelerate Clean Energy Procurement at Mercom India’s C&I Clean Energy Meet

Growing electricity demand, cost pressures, and evolving regulations are accelerating clean energy adoption among C&I consumers

Hyderabad|Aug 15 – Mercom India will host the Hyderabad C&I Clean Energy Meet 2026 on August 21 at the Radisson Blu in association with Jeedimetla Industries Association (JIA) and Greater City Timber Merchants and Saw Millers Association (GCTM & SMA). The event will bring together large C&I power consumers with developers, EPC companies, technology providers, financiers, and industry experts to explore practical clean energy solutions that reduce electricity costs, improve energy reliability, and support long-term business growth.

Hyderabad, one of India’s leading commercial and industrial (C&I) hubs, is witnessing growing investment in clean energy as businesses increasingly adopt solar and energy storage solutions to improve operational efficiency and strengthen energy resilience. As industries seek greater control over energy costs and reliability, these technologies offer long-term financial savings, enhanced energy security, and protection against power disruptions, while supporting improved business performance.

Hyderabad’s growing adoption of clean energy reflects the broader transformation underway across India’s C&I sector. According to Mercom India Research, India added 2.7 GW of solar open access capacity in Q1 2026, a 55% quarter-over-quarter increase, taking cumulative installed solar open access capacity to 32.9 GW. During the same period, the country added a record 2.7 GW of rooftop solar, increasing cumulative rooftop solar installations to 23.5 GW. The continued expansion of distributed solar and the open access market highlight the growing preference among businesses for flexible, cost-effective clean energy procurement.

This event is designed to facilitate meaningful engagement between organizations evaluating clean energy investments and the companies developing, financing, and deploying those solutions. Unlike conventional renewable energy exhibitions, the event is structured around the energy needs and investment priorities of C&I consumers, emphasizing practical discussions on clean energy procurement, financing, technology selection, and long-term energy planning.

The conference will explore topics including:

Rooftop solar for C&I facilities

Clean power procurement and open access opportunities

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) and emerging clean energy technologies

Financing options and innovative business models

Policy and regulatory developments influencing corporate energy procurement

Participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with clean energy developers, EPC companies, technology providers, financial institutions, consultants, and industry leaders to better understand market opportunities, evaluate investment options, and build strategic partnerships that support their energy transition.

Mercom India’s C&I Clean Energy Meet series is the only event in India dedicated specifically to large C&I energy buyers. By bringing together energy consumers with developers, EPC companies, financiers, technology providers, and industry experts, the series provides independent market intelligence and practical guidance to help businesses make informed clean energy procurement decisions.

The C&I Clean Energy Meet series has previously been held in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hubballi, Nashik, Bhopal, and Jodhpur, bringing together C&I stakeholders from across India’s clean energy value chain.