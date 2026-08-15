itel Expands Home Appliance Portfolio with New Range of Washing Machines and TVs, Backed by 1,000+ Carlcare Service Centres

Aug 15: itel, a leading electronics brand known for democratizing technology through its diverse range of reliable and affordable products, has expanded its home appliance portfolio with a new range of washing machines and TVs. This Independence Day, itel is taking another step forward with the launch of its new range of home appliances, including TVs and washing machines. With this launch, itel celebrates a more progressive India, where better technology helps create better every day experiences.It alsoannounced the launch of its new TV portfolio in India, marking a significant evolution in the brand’s Smart TV offering. Built around a new premium design language, the refreshed portfolio of itel smart TVs expands technologies and features that were previously limited to select models across a much broader range. The new lineup brings QLED display technology across the portfolio, Free Dish connectivity, enhanced audio capabilities, connected TV experiences and, for the first time, Mini LED technology in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes.

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, said, “Affordability brings consumers to a product, but reliability earns their trust. This Independence Day, As India moves forward, itel continues to lead the way – bringing meaningful technology into the everyday lives of consumers. With the expansion of our Home Appliances portfolio to include new TVs and washing machines, we remain committed to empowering millions of Indian households with dependable products, affordable pricing and the quality after sales service provided by our 1,000+ service centres”.

Washing Machines

The itel washing machines are available in 10.5 kg, 9.5 kg and 8 kg capacities, the new range combines practical features with itel’s commitment to affordability, making efficient home appliances accessible to a wider set of consumers. With a strong focus on the overall ownership experience, the washing machines are backed by Carlcare’s extensive network of 1,000+ service centres across the country, providing consumers with accessible after-sales support. The new range of washing machines from itel comprises itel WM105SA, itel WM095SA, and itel WM080SA each featuring some of the best-in-class technologies in their category. The entire range of itel washing machine comes equipped with toughened full glass tops for durable build. with powerful performance and feature-packed functionality.

TVs

The new itel TV range offers a variety of screen technologies and sizes to suit different consumer needs. itel has announced that this new TV product lineup will include Google QD-Mini LED TVs – ultra premium TVs at a much affordable price range for the aspirational consumers of India. itel is bringing QLED technology across its entire TV portfolio, making it one of the few brands to offer QLED across its complete range. The Google QD-Mini LED series will be available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, while the Google QLED series will come in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch variants. The Android QLED series is available in 43-inch and 32-inch sizes, giving consumers a wider choice across different viewing preferences and home spaces. Users will also enjoy peace of mind offered by the after sales service availability of 1000+ service centres.

Features across the range are designed to offer a seamless and connected viewing experience, including voice control for navigation, content search and smart TV functions, along with App Store access for streaming applications, entertainment and games. The TVs also support Screen Cast/Screen Mirroring for compatible smartphones, tablets and PCs, as well as HDMI ARC/eARC connectivity for enhanced audio experiences. Select models feature smart remote functionality, offering consumers an intuitive and feature-rich smart TV experience.

Product Specs (Washing Machine):

itel WM105SA itel WM095SA itel WM080SA 10.5 kg 9.5 kg 8 kg Tri Flow Waterfall High Flow Waterfall 6 Wings Pulsator Heavy Duty Motor Heavy Duty Motor Heavy Duty Motor Full Glass Curved Panel Full Glass Curved Panel Full Glass Panel Detergent Box with Spin Fins Detergent Box with Spin Fins Detergent Box IPX4 Rated IPX4 Rated IPX4 Rated Rs. 12699 Rs. 12099 Rs. 9999

Product Specs (TVs):

Android QLED Series Model A32QHX A43QFX A43QUX A50QUX Resolution HD FHD UHD UHD Colours 16.7 Million 16.7 Million 1.07 Billion 1.07 Billion Panel Type IPS IPS IPS IPS Speaker Watt 48W Box Speakers 48W Box Speakers 30W Box Speakers 30W Box Speakers Sound Certification – – Dolby Audio Dolby Audio Display Certification – – – – HDR | HLG – – HDR 10 HDR 10 Warranty 12 Month 12 Month 12 Month 12 Month Free Wall Mount Included Yes Yes Yes Yes App Store App Store App Store App Store App Store Special Features 1. 48W Box Speakers with Tweeter 2.Free Dish Connectivity (DVB-S2) 1. 48W Box Speakers with Tweeter 2.Free Dish Connectivity (DVB-S2) 1. BT Smart Remote 2.Free Dish Connectivity (DVB-S2) 1. BT Smart Remote 2.Free Dish Connectivity (DVB-S2) Wifi Yes Yes Yes Yes BT No No Yes Yes