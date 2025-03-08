Hyderabad Leads India’s Women-Led Crypto Revolution

As International Women’s Day approaches, it’s essential to recognize the evolving role of women in India’s crypto ecosystem. Historically male-dominated, the industry is witnessing a surge in female participation, signaling a transformative shift towards inclusivity and diversity.

According to the latest How India Invests report by CoinSwitch, women now constitute 11% of its overall investor base. While this marks progress, it also underscores significant potential for increased female engagement in the digital asset space.

Crypto adoption is largely driven by younger demographics, with nearly 75% of investors under the age of 35. However, women across different age groups are increasingly showing interest in digital assets.

A deeper dive into the data reveals that Hyderabad leads the way in fostering female participation, boasting the highest ratio of women investors at an impressive 45%. Following closely are Surat (33%) and Botad (25%), with cities like Pune (24%), Jaipur (23%), and Kolkata (22%) also seeing notable engagement from female investors.

In major metropolitan hubs like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, women represent 20% of the crypto investor demographic. While these figures are promising, they highlight the need for continued efforts to promote gender diversity in larger urban centers.

A recent survey by BITmarkets Academy, in collaboration with Ipsos, sheds light on the global perspective of women’s involvement in cryptocurrencies. The study reveals that while 21% of men hold cryptocurrencies, only 11% of women have ventured into this domain. Encouragingly, 46% of women expressed potential interest in digital assets, suggesting a growing curiosity and openness toward crypto investments. Notably, 54% of these women prefer to engage in professional education before investing, emphasizing the importance of targeted educational initiatives to bridge the knowledge gap.

The increasing participation of women in the crypto sector is more than just a statistic—it represents a broader movement toward financial empowerment and independence. As education around blockchain and crypto continues to expand, women are beginning to view digital assets as an alternative investment avenue, much like stocks or mutual funds. This shift highlights a crucial narrative: the need for greater inclusivity and accessibility within the financial ecosystem.

As India continues to navigate its evolving crypto landscape, the growing involvement of women signals a more balanced and inclusive financial future