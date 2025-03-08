PVR INOX Honors Aamir Khan’s Illustrious Career with “Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar” – A Special Film Festival Celebrating His 60th Birthday

8th March, 2025: PVR INOX, India’s largest and most premium cinema exhibition company, proudly announces “Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar”, a special film festival commemorating Aamir Khan’s contribution to Indian cinema. As one of the most influential actors and filmmakers of his generation, Aamir Khan has redefined storytelling, seamlessly blending commercial success with socially impactful narratives.

Aamir Khan’s illustrious career has been defined by his fearless choice of scripts, record-breaking films, and an unwavering commitment to storytelling that resonates deeply with audiences. From redefining romance in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak to pushing cinematic boundaries with Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots and Dangal, his films have left an indelible mark on the industry.

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited, expressed his admiration for Aamir Khan’s contributions, stating: “We are delighted to celebrate Aamir Khan, a true torchbearer of Indian cinema. He has never shied away from courageous scripts and has played a pivotal role in shaping the film industry as we know it today. Watching 3 Idiots made us realize the importance of chasing excellence over success—something that has always been at the core of Aamir’s philosophy. Aamir Khan’s films have conveyed powerful messages while simultaneously breaking box office records, setting benchmarks that few can match.”

From the first 100 Crore Club in Bollywood to the 200, and then 300, Aamir Khan has consistently set new milestones, proving that impactful storytelling and commercial success can go hand in hand.

The ‘Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar’ festival will be hosted across PVR INOX theatres nationwide, giving fans a chance to relive the magic of Aamir Khan’s most celebrated performances on the big screen. PVR INOX is India’s largest and most premium cinema exhibition company, committed to bringing the best of entertainment to audiences across the country. With a legacy of innovation and excellence, PVR INOX continues to redefine the cinematic experience for millions.