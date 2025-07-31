ICCPL, Known for Its PR Expertise, Bags the Account of VHD Group

ICCPL, one of India’s leading PR consultancies, has bagged the communications mandate for VHD Group, a prominent Faridabad-based real estate developer.

With this partnership, ICCPL will lead the media relations and communications strategy for VHD Group as it marks its strategic entry into the National Capital Region (NCR) real estate market. The Group is set to announce a series of innovative projects, starting with its flagship development in Palwal, Haryana, and plans to expand further into key areas across the state.

Known for its thoughtful design, sustainable practices, and commitment to quality, VHD Group’s foray into NCR comes at a time when the region is witnessing robust growth, driven by infrastructure development, increasing demand for premium housing, and progressive government policies.

This exciting addition strengthens ICCPL’s growing portfolio of reputed clients in the real estate sector, further reinforcing our position as a preferred communication partner for developers entering high-growth markets. Over the years, ICCPL has handled strategic PR for brands across real estate, education, start-ups, and healthcare, delivering result-oriented campaigns and impactful storytelling.

We are proud to be part of VHD Group’s journey as it brings new energy and innovation to the NCR realty space.