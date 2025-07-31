Jewelbox Makes a Dazzling Debut in Mumbai with its 11th Store

Customers can avail exclusive launch offers – 30% OFF on diamonds and 20% OFF on making charges

Mumbai: 31st July 2025: Jewelbox, India’s premier lab-grown diamond jewellery brand announces the launch of its 11th store in the heart of Mumbai at Shop No-3, Haveli Society, Gulmohar Road, Borivali (West). This marks Jewelbox’s highly anticipated entry into India’s fashion capital, bringing its consciously crafted fine jewellery closer to the city’s modern, design-led shoppers.

Following its success across the country, with stores in the South, East, and North of India, the Mumbai store represents a significant milestone in Jewelbox’s national retail expansion in the West. With Borivali West offering both strategic visibility and a ready consumer base, the new store is poised to become a neighborhood favorite for daily wear essentials, gifting pieces, and celebration jewellery alike.

Speaking on the launch, Vidita Kochar Jain, Co-Founder of Jewelbox, shared, “Mumbai has always been on our growth roadmap. It’s a city that’s bold, stylish, and deeply self-expressive, everything our brand stands for. With our store in Borivali West, we’re excited to offer a seamless, design-first jewellery experience to a new generation of buyers.”

Designed with a warm, minimalist aesthetic, the Mumbai store features an expansive range of lab-grown diamond jewellery, from elegant solitaire rings and everyday minimal styles to curated collections for men and special occasions. The space is crafted to offer an immersive and intuitive shopping experience, where quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability effortlessly come together.

As part of the launch celebration, customers can avail 30% OFF on diamonds and 20% OFF on making charges for a limited period. With the upcoming festive and wedding season, the brand expects strong traction among urban professionals, young couples, and style-conscious shoppers looking for fine jewellery that matches their pace and values.

“Our Mumbai store is more than just a new location, it’s a reflection of the city’s spirit,” added Vidita. “As lab-grown diamonds continue to gain awareness, we are proud to offer a space where customers don’t have to choose between elegance, ethics, and accessibility.”

With an ambitious target to match the performance of its top-performing stores, Jewelbox is focused on building local awareness, offering best-in-class service, and delivering a 5-star experience that fosters strong customer loyalty and referral-driven growth.

As India’s first luxury brand to focus exclusively on lab-grown diamonds, Jewelbox continues to redefine fine jewellery with its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and timeless design.