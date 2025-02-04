ICICI Bank inaugurates a branch in Indore

Indore: ICICI Bank has set up a new branch at Bombay Hospital road in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. It is equipped with an ATM, available 24×7.

Shri Arvind Patel, Managing Director, Patel Motors, inaugurated the branch.

The branch offers a comprehensive range of accounts and deposits including savings and current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits and loans like, business loan, home loan, personal loan, auto loan and education loan along with remittance and card services. It also provides locker facility at its premises. It operates from 9:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Monday to Friday and on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month.

The branch also offers Tab Banking facility that provides nearly 100 services at the customer’s place by an employee through a tablet device. The services include opening of accounts and Fixed Deposit (FD), raising cheque book request, generation of e-statements and change of address, among others.

ICICI Bank has more than 300 branches, and over 510 ATMs and cash recycling machines (CRMs) in Madhya Pradesh.

ICICI Bank services its large customer base through a multi-channel delivery network of branches, ATMs, call centres, internet banking (www.icicibank.com), and mobile banking.