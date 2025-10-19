IDBI Bank Limited – Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2025

Mumbai, October 19, 2025: The Board of Directors of IDBI Bank Ltd. met in Mumbai and approved the financial results for the Quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025.

Operating Performance for Q2 of FY 2026

Net Profit improved by 98% in Q2-FY2026 to ₹3,627 crore (includes profit on sale of investment in NSDL ₹ 1699 crore) as against net profit of ₹1,836 crore in Q2-FY2025.

Operating profit improved by 17% in Q2-FY2026 to ₹3,523 crore as against ₹3,006 crore in Q2-FY2025.

Net Interest Income stood at ₹3,285 crore in Q2-FY2026 as against ₹3,875 crore in Q2-FY2025.

Return on Assets (ROA) improved by 158 bps to 3.55% in Q2-FY2026 as compared to 1.97% for Q2-FY2025.

Cost of Deposit stood at 4.69% in Q2-FY2026 as compared to 4.65% in Q2-FY2025.

Cost of Funds improved to 4.82% in Q2-FY2026 as compared to 4.87% in Q2-FY2025.

Return on Equity (ROE) improved to 29.64% in Q2-FY2026 as compared to 20.35% in Q2-FY2025.

Cost to Income Ratio stood at 38.99%.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) stood at 3.71% in Q2-FY2026.

Business Growth

Total Deposits crossed ₹3 trillion mark, to ₹3,03,510 crore as on September 30, 2025 as against ₹2,77,602 crore as on September 30, 2024 registering a growth of 9% YoY.

CASA stood at ₹1,39,036 crore and CASA ratio stood at 45.81% as on September 30, 2025. As on September 30, 2024 total CASA and CASA ratio were at ₹1,33,639 crore and 48.14%, respectively.

Net advances stood at ₹2,30,220 crore as on September 30, 2025 as against ₹2,00,944 crore as on September 30, 2024 registering a growth of 15% YoY.

The composition of Corporate v/s Retail in Gross Advances portfolio stood at 29:71 as on September 30, 2025.

Asset Quality

Gross NPA ratio improved to 2.65% as on September 30, 2025 as against 3.68% as on September 30, 2024.

Net NPA ratio stood at 0.21% as on September 30, 2025 as against 0.20% as on September 30, 2024.

Provision Coverage Ratio (including Technical Write-Offs) stood at 99.26% as on September 30, 2025 as against 99.42% as on September 30, 2024.

Capital Position

Tier-1 Capital improved to 23.79% as on September 30, 2025 as against 19.89% as on September 30, 2024.

CRAR improved to 25.39% as on September 30, 2025 as against 21.98% as on September 30, 2024.

Risk Weighted Assets (RWA) stood at ₹2,08,546 crore as on September 30, 2025 as against ₹1,84,335 crore as on September 30, 2024.

Significant Developments

IDBI Bank inaugurated its in-house archival gallery ‘Smriti Path: A Journey of Milestones’ in the month of September 2025.

IDBI Bank won two awards at the 3rd ICC emerging Asia Banking Conclave & Awards 2025 for the Best Performance in Profitability – India, Private Sector Bank (Mid-Size) and a jointly shared award for the Best Performance in Risk Management – India, Private Sector Bank (Mid-Size).

IDBI Bank and National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) signed an MoU for strengthening MSME outreach.

IDBI Bank participated in the SWIFT International Banking Operations Seminar (SIBOS) 2025, held at Messe, Frankfurt, Germany, showcasing its strength in Trade Finance and Treasury, through a dedicated stall in the ‘India Pavilion’, which was centrally coordinated by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).