ASG Vasan Eye Hospitals Launches Campaign Against Firecracker-Related Eye Injuries, Promotes Safe Diwali

Free Eye Consultation Drive Announced for Children Below 15 Years

Kochi: , October 19, 2025: ASG Vasan Eye Hospitals has started a campaign against firecracker-related eye injuries, promoting a safety Diwali celebration. This vital initiative, strongly urges the public to celebrate responsibly and seek expert care in case of any eye discomfort or injury. As part of this initiative, the hospital has launched a special eye safety drive offering free consultation for firecracker-related eye injuries in children below 15 years.

This Free Eye Consultation Drive will be available across all Vasan Eye Care branches from October 15 to October 24, 2025.

“Prompt treatment can save the vision of children with firecracker accidents. Our specialists are available across all centers to handle such cases,” said Dr. Sony George, Regional Medical Director, Kerala- ASG Vasan Eye Hospitals.

Dr. Sony George, Regional Medical Director, Kerala- ASG Vasan Eye Hospitals, Dr. Sreeshankar, Chief Medical Officer, ASG Vasan Eye Hospitals Cochin, Jeswin V.Paul, Regional Head, Marketing & Business Development -Kerala, and Sumith K.Surendran Regional Head Operations -Kerala spoke at the conference held in Press Club.