Indian Bank Organised ‘Financial Inclusion Saturation Program at Thirukandalam Village’ in Tiruvallur District

Tiruvallur, 9th August 2025: As part of the Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Inclusion initiative, Indian Bank organised the ‘Financial Inclusion Saturation Program’ at Siva Nadeeswar Temple Land, Thirukandalam village, Tiruvallur district, on Saturday,9th August 2025, to support the vision of universal financial inclusion. This was the 2,664th such camp organised under the Nationwide Financial Awareness Saturation Campaign, being implemented from July 1 to September 30, 2025.

The event was graced by the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Shri. Swaminathan Janakiraman, District Collector of Tiruvallur, Shri. M Prathap, in the presence of Shri Binod Kumar, MD & CEO, Indian Bank, and Shri Ashutosh Choudhury, Shri Shiv Bajrang Singh, Executive Directors of Indian Bank. Executive director of IOB Sri Joydeep Dutta Roy, Regional Director of RBI, Mdm. Uma Shankar, CGM of RBI Sri Rakesh Srivastava were also present among the esteemed guests. There was also participation of all the PSBs executives and other officers in the program.

The camp was primarily focused on Re-KYC in the PMJDY accounts and enrollment of customers under flagship schemes of FI, viz. PMJJBY and PMSBY. The camp was huge success as the event saw participation from over 2,000 members of the local community, including farmers, self-help groups, small business owners, students, and senior citizens. Re-KYC of nearly 350 people was done at the camp venue itself through BC devices and TAB banking. The people enthusiastically enrolled themselves under PMJJBY and PMSBY. Additionally, the Bank highlighted its digital banking products, focusing on easy, secure, and accessible transactions for all.