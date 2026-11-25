Indore, Madhya Pradesh, 25 November, 2026: NWAY Technologies Pvt. Ltd., an Indore-based software company, celebrated International Men’s Day with a friendly cricket tournament for its employees, using the occasion to promote men’s health and an active lifestyle. Nearly 200 employees took part, with eight teams drawn from across departments competing for the winners’ trophy.

The initiative reflects NWAY Technologies’ commitment to promoting a healthier workplace culture. Through its Movember initiative, the company aims to draw attention to men’s health and encourage conversations around physical fitness, mental well-being and preventive healthcare.

In a work environment where long hours and demanding schedules can often leave little room for physical activity, NWAY believes that making time for fitness is an important part of overall well-being. The cricket tournament was one such effort to bring that belief into action.

By combining participation, recreation and awareness, NWAY Technologies hopes to encourage employees to make healthier choices, stay active and build stronger connections with one another.

Staying Active, Beyond the Match

The tournament carried a simple message: small, regular habits make a big difference to men’s health. A cricket tournament is one way to bring movement into a busy week, and the same spirit can carry into daily routines such as short walks, breaks from the screen, regular health check-ups and open conversations about stress. Keeping fit is not a once-a-year effort, and NWAY hopes the energy from the day will continue at the desk and beyond.

About NWAY Technologies

NWAY Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is an Indore-based software company that develops business management solutions. Its offerings include NWAY ERP, an integrated ERP platform for construction and infrastructure companies, and NWAY TLMS, a management solution for transport and logistics businesses.

Media Contact

NWAY Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India

Phone: +91-9993060007

Website: www.nwaytech.com