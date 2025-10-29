India’s Supply Chain Leaders Bet Big on AI, Energy Resilience and Regional Growth

Mumbai, October 29th, 2025: India’s supply chain executives are charting a future defined by AI adoption, energy resilience and regional strength, according to new findings from Prologis. The insights come from the company’s 2026 Supply Chain Outlook report, conducted with The Harris Poll, which surveyed more than 1,800 senior executives across the U.S., Europe, Asia and Mexico.

“What we hear from Indian customers is clear,” said Vineet Sekhsaria, head of India at Prologis. “They’re not waiting for change to happen – they’re putting capital into AI, automation and energy and regional resilience to build supply chains that can last.”

Key findings from India include: