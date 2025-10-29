Peerless Hospital Guwahati launches public awareness campaign on Golden Hour on World Stroke Day

Guwahati, October 29, 2025: On the occasion of World Stroke Day, Peerless Hospital Guwahati emphasized the life-saving importance of the ‘Golden Hour’ in emergency medical care, particularly in cases of stroke, heart attack and trauma. The hospital announced a dedicated mass awareness campaign while addressing the media at the Gauhati Press Club on Wednesday.

A team of doctors from Peerless Hospital explained that the ‘Golden Hour’ plays a decisive role in patient survival and long-term recovery. Delay in reaching a hospital with appropriate emergency care facilities can significantly reduce the chances of recovery.

“In cases of stroke and heart attack, every minute matters. Brain and heart cells begin to deteriorate rapidly when blood flow is restricted. If the patient arrives at a well-equipped hospital within the Golden Hour, we can provide life-saving treatments such as thrombolysis, thereby greatly enhancing the outcome,” said Dr Pranab Barua, Medical Superintendent & Director, Emergency Department, Peerless Hospital Guwahati.

As part of the new campaign, Peerless Hospital will undertake IEC (Information, Education and Communication) activities across public spaces, educational institutions and communities. The hospital will also work with media platforms and social media channels to raise awareness on recognizing symptoms early, seeking immediate help and ensuring rapid access to emergency services.

“Stroke symptoms are often ignored in the hope that they are not serious, but that delay can be devastating. Sudden weakness on one side, slurred speech, facial drooping or loss of balance are warning signs that require immediate medical attention. If families and bystanders act fast and bring the patient to the hospital within the Golden Hour, we can prevent long-term disability and, in many cases, save the patient’s life,” said Dr Kurmi Rajesh Kumar Virendraprasad, Department of Neurology, Peerless Hospital Guwahati. Addressing the media, Dr Shahanur Rahman, Department of Neurosurgery, Peerless Hospital Guwahati said: “When blood flow to the brain is interrupted, brain tissue begins to die very quickly. Advanced stroke care today allows us to remove clots or restore circulation, but those treatments are only effective if patients arrive in time. Recognize the signs, call for help and get to the nearest stroke-ready hospital — that is how we can reduce disability and improve recovery outcomes.” Stressing the same, Dr Vandana Sinha, Department of Critical Care, Peerless Hospital Guwahati, added: “The Golden Hour is not just a concept — it is a reality we observe every day in critical care. Timely access to emergency services, trained medical teams and well-equipped ICUs dramatically increases survival. We urge the public to act fast, call for help immediately and give way to ambulances so that no precious second is lost.” “As a super-specialty hospital, we see every day how timely intervention saves lives. The Golden Hour is not just a medical term — it is the difference between life and loss. Through this campaign, we are calling upon citizens, media, civic groups, and institutions to work together to create faster pathways to emergency care. Every second we save can give a family another tomorrow,” added Dr Pranab Barua.

During the press conference, the team of doctors highlighted key early symptoms of stroke (such as sudden weakness, slurred speech and loss of balance) and heart-related emergencies (such as chest pain, shortness of breath and sweating). Promptly recognizing these signs and immediately calling emergency services can prevent disability and save lives through life-saving treatments like thrombolysis, available at Peerless Hospital Guwahati.

As part of the campaign, Peerless Hospital will conduct mass awareness drives, and community outreach, media collaborations and educational content, on-ground sensitization activities on cardiac and stroke risks, and training sessions on first response and emergency handling.

Peerless Hospital also invited media organizations, community groups, and local institutions to collaborate and help extend the reach of the initiative.