InMobi Appoints Gaurav Jain as Head of Ad Revenue for Asia Pacific

Chandigarh, India, 14th July 2025 – InMobi today announced the appointment of Gaurav Jain as Head of Ad Revenue for Asia Pacific (APAC), as the company strengthens its leadership in a strategically important market. In this role, Jain will drive the advertising revenue charter across InMobi’s diverse portfolio, including InMobi Exchange, InMobi DSP, and Glance AI, the company’s pioneering AI commerce platform that is reimagining how the world shops.

A seasoned leader with a rare blend of deep technical expertise and sharp commercial acumen, Jain brings more than two decades of experience across some of the world’s most innovative technology companies. He has held senior leadership roles at Google, Meta, and Snap, where he was instrumental in scaling revenue operations across Asia. Most recently, he served as Chief Business Officer at ShareChat, where he played a key role in shaping India’s short-form video ecosystem. He began his professional journey as a software engineer at NVIDIA, which laid the foundation for his strong product- and platform-first mindset.

“Asia represents one of the most dynamic and innovative advertising landscapes globally,” said Kunal Nagpal, Chief Business Officer, InMobi Advertising, and Glance. “Gaurav’s deep experience at some of the world’s leading tech companies, where he successfully led large-scale transformations, makes him an ideal leader to drive our integrated go-to-market strategy in the region. We’re excited to welcome him to the team.”

“InMobi’s bold vision to reimagine advertising through AI and immersive consumer experiences truly resonates with me,” said Gaurav Jain. “The opportunity to lead growth in a diverse and high-potential region like APAC is incredibly exciting. I look forward to partnering with our teams, customers, and ecosystem to unlock the next phase of value creation.”

Jain’s appointment marks a significant step in InMobi’s ongoing strategy to unify its monetization efforts across InMobi Exchange, DSP, SSP, and Glance under a single, integrated go-to-market framework. This move reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering cohesive, partner-first solutions in an increasingly dynamic advertising ecosystem.