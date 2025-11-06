Inox Wind secures 229 MW in new orders, including repeat business, from leading renewable players

November 6th, 2025: Inox Wind Limited (IWL), India’s leading wind energy solutions provider, today announced that it has secured new orders aggregating to 229 MW, further strengthening its growing project pipeline and reinforcing its position as a preferred partner for renewable energy developers.

The company has received a 160 MW order (112 MW firm order with an option to extend by an additional 48 MW) from a leading Indian IPP player for the supply of its 3.3 MW wind turbine generators, for projects being developed by the customer across multiple sites. The order also includes limited-scope EPC services and multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) post commissioning.

Additionally, Inox Wind has bagged a repeat order for 69 MW from another leading renewable energy player, which is a member of a large global clean energy company, for a project in Maharashtra. This order follows a 153 MW order received earlier in March 2025 from the same customer, reflecting the growing relationship and trust built in a short period.