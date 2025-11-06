Inox Wind secures 229 MW in new orders, including repeat business, from leading renewable players

November 6th, 2025: Inox Wind Limited (IWL), India’s leading wind energy solutions provider, today announced that it has secured new orders aggregating to 229 MW, further strengthening its growing project pipeline and reinforcing its position as a preferred partner for renewable energy developers.
The company has received a 160 MW order (112 MW firm order with an option to extend by an additional 48 MW) from a leading Indian IPP player for the supply of its 3.3 MW wind turbine generators, for projects being developed by the customer across multiple sites. The order also includes limited-scope EPC services and multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) post commissioning.
Additionally, Inox Wind has bagged a repeat order for 69 MW from another leading renewable energy player, which is a member of a large global clean energy company, for a project in Maharashtra. This order follows a 153 MW order received earlier in March 2025 from the same customer, reflecting the growing relationship and trust built in a short period.
Commenting on the developments, Mr. Kailash Tarachandani, Group CEO Renewables, INOXGFL Group, said, “We are delighted to have received these significant orders totalling 229 MW from our valued partners. New customer orders as well as repeat orders from existing customers highlight the confidence which our clients place on our technology, execution capabilities, and long-term service excellence. Inox Wind continues to be a partner of choice for large renewable energy developers in India.”
Mr. Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO, Inox Wind Ltd added, “The order inflows are strong endorsements of our advanced 3 MW class turbine technology as well as our growing footprint in India’s renewable energy sector. We are also in advanced stages of discussions with multiple other customers and should secure additional orders soon, with a target to close FY26 at a net orderbook covering our execution plans for the subsequent 18-24 months.”