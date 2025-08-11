Invest BharatPe Launches ‘Har Ghar Gold’ Campaign for Independence Day, Chance to Win rs10,000 Worth Gold Every Hour

11th August 2025: This Independence Day, BharatPe’s Investment platform, Invest BharatPe, has launched a campaign, Har Ghar Gold to celebrate Independence Day. From August 11 to 15, 2025, users will get 1% Free Digital Gold instantly on every gold investment of ₹1,000 or more.

On August 15, the celebrations get even bigger – one lucky winner every hour for 15 hours will win Digital Gold worth ₹10,000. The lucky draws will run from 10:00 AM to 12:00 midnight, with winners announced hourly.

“Invest BharatPe makes gold investment easy by solving problems like storage and purity related to buying physical gold. The “Har Ghar Gold” campaign aims to celebrate the 78th Independence Day and democratize gold investment for all.”

Gold remains one of the most trusted investment options for Indians. With Har Ghar Gold, BharatPe is blending cultural values with rewarding digital solutions — making it easier and more exciting for users to invest in gold from the comfort of their homes.

Invest BharatPe is the simple and secure first step into the world of digital investing from the BharatPe group. The platform offers an easy, transparent, and safe way to grow your investments. With a focus on clarity and trust, Invest BharatPe allows users to invest in 24K, 99.5% pure digital gold and FDs with RBI-approved bank partners.