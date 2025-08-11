Fortinet Expands FortiCloud with New Identity, Storage & Communication Services

New services enhance identity management, secure file storage and recovery, and communication, advancing the Fortinet Security Fabric and global cloud network vision

Bangalore, India, August 11, 2025: Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced a major expansion of FortiCloud, its global cloud infrastructure. The latest release introduces FortiIdentity, designed for cloud-delivered identity management for hybrid teams, and two new beta services, FortiDrive and FortiConnect, to provide enterprise-grade secure storage and protected communications. Each service is tightly integrated into the Fortinet Security Fabric, giving organizations security-native alternatives to point products often dependent on bolt-on security.

“FortiIdentity, FortiDrive, and FortiConnect, are key milestones in our vision to build a unified global cloud network that brings enterprise-grade security directly into the way teams manage access, store, share, and communicate. These new services extend the power of the Fortinet Security Fabric into everyday productivity and access control, reinforcing our strategy to simplify security operations, reduce vendor sprawl, and empower hybrid work at scale.”

– Michael Xie, Founder, President, and Chief Technology Officer at Fortinet

Integrated Innovation Backed by Global Infrastructure

This announcement builds on Fortinet’s continued investment in its global hybrid-cloud infrastructure, including company-owned data centers in Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Plano, Frankfurt, Sydney, and Torija (Spain). These facilities are strategically designed to deliver low-latency services and support regional demand, combining compute, storage and recovery, and security capabilities. Fortinet also addresses growing data sovereignty requirements by enabling organizations to keep data local through its globally distributed infrastructure.

Complementing these investments, Fortinet leverages over 160 points of presence (POPs) through providers like Google Cloud, AWS, and Digital Realty to ensure secure, high-performance delivery of edge services. Fortinet also delivers a broad range of services made available across cloud marketplaces that include AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, enabling organizations to benefit from greater service resiliency, geographic flexibility, and seamless access to Fortinet’s cloud-delivered security offerings wherever they operate.

FortiCloud: Security-Native Services for the Modern Enterprise

With this expansion, Fortinet furthers its strategy of delivering a unified platform that enables organizations to consolidate tools, enhance security posture, and reduce total cost of ownership. The growing FortiCloud service portfolio now includes three new security-native services designed for today’s hybrid workforce:

• FortiIdentity: A long-established Fortinet identity and access management (IAM) solution, now delivered from FortiCloud, offers enterprises a full-featured, cloud-native approach to secure identity management. It provides secure single sign-on (SSO), multifactor authentication (MFA), FIDO2 passkeys, and identity federation across Fortinet and third-party applications without the need for additional hardware or software. With support for FortiToken Mobile, FIDO2 passkeys, and SAML/OIDC standards, FortiIdentity simplifies identity administration and scales easily to meet enterprise and MSSP requirements. The addition of FortiPAM-as-a-Service as a module of FortiIdentity provides continuous zero-trust network access (ZTNA) checks needed to protect privileged access to the IT environment.

• FortiDrive: A secure file storage and collaboration solution that protects sensitive data at rest and in transit. Featuring advanced encryption and granular access controls, FortiDrive enables teams to store and manage content safely. Real-time collaboration capabilities allow users to co-edit and share files and folders with colleagues or partners. Built-in version history ensures changes are tracked and can be easily rolled back if needed. FortiDrive also includes site management functionality to help organize content by team or project, along with policy-based compliance enforcement through role-based access control and least-privilege principles.

• FortiConnect: A unified communication platform that integrates seamlessly with FortiDrive, enabling secure calling, messaging, meetings, and file sharing from anywhere. It delivers an intuitive collaboration experience underpinned by FortiGuard Labs AI-powered threat intelligence, ensuring communications are protected against evolving cyberthreats.

All three services are natively integrated into the Fortinet Security Fabric, providing centralized visibility, consistent policy enforcement, and real-time threat protection across users, devices, applications, data, and AI agents.

Continued Global Investment

Fortinet’s ongoing investment in global cloud infrastructure empowers its platform strategy and commitment to delivering security with the best application experience possible, wherever customers operate. In addition to new POPs, Fortinet’s hybrid-cloud model allows customers to access an expanding range of services, including FortiSASE, FortiAppSec, FortiCNAPP, FortiSOC, FortiMail, and FortiAIOps, through the FortiCloud centralized portal.

Delivering Unified, Scalable Security through the FortiCloud Platform

These new services delivered via FortiCloud reflect Fortinet’s commitment to simplifying and securing hybrid operations with a unified, cloud-native platform. With a unified platform approach, centralized policy enforcement, and AI-powered threat intelligence, FortiCloud empowers organizations to optimize costs while reducing operational complexity, improve visibility, and protect data and users across distributed environments. Whether securing access, applications, or infrastructure, Fortinet continues to drive security transformation by making cloud security more simple, cost-effective, and natively integrated into the enterprise.