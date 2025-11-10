Ishan Netsol to Strengthen Smart City Infrastructure in Surat with citywide MPLS contract

10th November 2025 – Ishan Netsol Pvt. Ltd., a leading ICT and digital connectivity solutions provider, has entered into an agreement with Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) to deliver robust internet and intranet connectivity across 1,000 locations in the city over a period of seven years.

The initiative will serve as the digital backbone for Surat’s smart city vision, enabling uninterrupted operations of critical civic services such as CCTV surveillance, SCADA systems, attendance system, and other citizen-centric applications. To ensure reliability, the project also includes provisions for backup internet facilities, guaranteeing 99.5% uptime across all connected sites.

Leveraging its expertise in delivering high-performance network solutions, Ishan will deploy MPLS Dark Fiber connectivity, creating a secure and scalable infrastructure to support SMC’s growing digital ecosystem.

Commenting on the development, Pinkesh Kotecha, Chairman and Managing Director, Ishan Technologies, said, “This partnership with Surat Municipal Corporation highlights our role as a trusted ICT enabler for India’s smart city journey. By delivering resilient and future-ready connectivity, we aim to empower Surat to provide efficient, technology-driven governance and enhance the quality of life for its citizens.”

This achievement further shows Ishan’s growing role in large digital governance projects. The company is also empanelled under the Government of India’s IndiaAI Mission, which highlights its ability to deliver secure and reliable digital infrastructure for important national initiatives.