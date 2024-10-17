IT Services Drive 40% of Full Stack and QA Engineer Hiring in India’s Top Tech Hubs: Crio.do 2024 Report

17th October 2024: As businesses increasingly shift toward more complex digital solutions, the demand for skilled developers, particularly in Full Stack Web Development and QA Automation, has surged. In response to this growing need, Crio.Do, an experiential learning platform for technology professionals, analyzed 1,168 job postings, shedding light on current trends in these two critical domains. The report offers an in-depth examination of required skills, geographical distribution, industries seeking talent, and how Crio.Do’s programs align to prepare candidates for these roles.

Titled “2024 Job Trends for Full Stack Web Developers and QA Automation Engineers,” the report highlights significant growth in Q3 2024, with 1,168 unique job listings. Full Stack Web Developer roles accounted for 680 of these (~58%), while QA Automation roles made up 488 (~42%). These opportunities spanned various industries—from tech giants and medium-sized firms to startups—signalling widespread demand across sectors.

The report also indicates that, in 2024, proficiency in JavaScript-based frameworks and full-stack technologies has become a non-negotiable requirement for developers, while QA professionals with hands-on experience in automation frameworks are in the highest demand. Additionally, it reveals a shift in work environments post-pandemic. While 15% of job postings still offer remote roles, more companies are transitioning to on-site (55%) or hybrid (30%) models to enhance collaboration, particularly in cities like Bengaluru, where close-knit development teams are highly valued.

Based on over 1,000 job postings from July to September 2024, the report provides a detailed analysis of the evolving tech hiring landscape, highlighting the skills, industries, and geographical trends driving demand for tech professionals in India.

“As the tech industry evolves, it’s essential for professionals to stay updated on the latest trends and skills in demand,” says Suryanarayanan, CEO of Crio.do. “Our focus at Crio.do is to bridge the skills gap by providing hands-on, project-based learning experiences that align with industry needs. By offering training in critical technologies and personalized career support, we’re helping learners successfully navigate the rapidly changing job market.”

In terms of geographical job trends, India’s tech hubs—Bengaluru (45%), Hyderabad (20%), and Mumbai/Pune (15%)—are leading in recruitment for these roles. Delhi/NCR is also emerging as a key player, especially in IT services and e-commerce. Sectors like financial services, e-commerce, telecommunications, and healthcare are fueling the demand for both Full Stack Developers and QA Automation Engineers. Notably, 40% of job postings come from IT services and consulting.

Crio.do’s white paper not only outlines key hiring trends but also provides recommendations for tech professionals to prepare for these opportunities. Through Crio.do’s Full Stack Web Development and QA Automation programs, professionals can gain hands-on experience in high-demand technologies like JavaScript, React.js, Node.js, and Selenium. Additionally, Crio.do offers career counseling and mock interviews to help candidates succeed in these competitive markets.