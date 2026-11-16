DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov 16 –The popular 744-room Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort is launching a comprehensive multi-million dollar renovation encompassing both resort towers, all guest rooms and suites, public spaces, food and beverage outlets, meeting facilities and recreational areas.

Phase I of the renovation begins November 2026, and includes the 14-story Tower One with 306 guest rooms and suites. Phase II of the renovation will begin soon after Phase I is complete to include Tower Two with 438 guest rooms and suites, all food and beverage outlets, public and meeting spaces, featuring the largest ballrooms at the resort. The resort is owned and managed by Columbia Sussex, which was recently named 2026 Top Third-Party Hotel Management Company for Guest Satisfaction by JD Powers

Daytona Beach, widely known as the “World’s Most Famous Beach” due to its 23 miles of wide, hard-packed white sand, is located about 50 miles northeast of Orlando. The destination perfectly blends high-octane motorsport heritage with a classic, vintage Atlantic coast getaway. Whether guests are visiting for the roar of NASCAR engines or a relaxed stroll on the historic concrete boardwalk, Daytona Beach serves up an energetic slice of mid-century Florida Americana.

Occupying two city blocks, the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort is set in the heart of the city, has direct access to Daytona Beach – the only traffic-free section of Daytona Beach — is just four miles from the airport, and is located on Atlantic Avenue that runs along the coast. The Daytona Beach Bandshell is adjacent to the resort where performances and events take place, the Daytona Lagoon and Peabody Auditorium are across the street, and it is a leisurely walk to the Boardwalk and Main Street Pier. The Daytona International Speedway is less than five miles from the resort, and the Daytona Aquarium & Rainforest Adventure and Lilian Place Museum are minutes from the resort.

Daytona Beach is a place where people naturally come together, shaped by a shared sense of energy, tradition, and open space. The beach itself becomes a backdrop for connection, where everyday moments feel collective rather than isolated. Hilton Hotels & Resorts’ latest look and feel will be showcased throughout the resort with clean and timeless design to attract a wide range of guests and events. Highlighting refined patterns, soft and plush upholstery and clean, neutral colors within fabrics, case goods, tiles, lighting and area rugs is meant to celebrate and bring the resort aspect back into the hotel, with playful accents inspired by the surrounding environment. Neutral, inviting wood tones, with ocean-inspired accents of grey, blue and green, combined with clean lines and contemporary design will carry through from the guest rooms and suites to public spaces, restaurants, meeting space, the front desk and lobby, and will have plenty of niches to gather. Guest accommodations and suites are spacious, family-friendly and offer stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and Halifax River.

Additionally, each of the 306 guest rooms is designed for optimal rest and productivity with architectural framing, contrasting finishes and thoughtful solutions to enhance a guest’s stay, such as:

Large bathrooms with walk-in showers and extra storage

Convenient wall outlets, lamp outlets and nightstands outfitted with USB ports for multiple electronic devices

Luxurious bedding with cotton-rich linens and fluffy pillows

High-speed Wi-Fi and a large desk with a well-lit workspace, comfortable chair and plug-in panels

55-inch flat-panel TVs with the Hilton Entertainment Package, including premium cable and movie channels to keep guests well-entertained

In-room deluxe coffee maker and refrigerator

Strategically placed mirrors, including back-lit vanity mirror and full-length mirrors

The Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort offers a wide array of amenities and services including private beachfront cabanas, water and fitness activities such as a fitness center, yoga, on-site volleyball, boogie boards, and beach cruisers.

Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort currently features eight on-property dining outlets, including oceanfront restaurants, pool bars, and grab-and-go options. Guests can start the day with breakfast at Doc Bales’, grab Tex-Mex and cold drafts at Don Rico’s, or order craft cocktails and small plates at McCoy’s Rum Room. Fan favorite Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse serves aged prime steaks, handcrafted cocktails, and fine wines in a classic dining room with panoramic ocean views. The outdoor terrace offers open-air seating overlooking Daytona Beach’s Boardwalk and the Bandshell, creating a front-row seat to the city’s energy.

The resort is located directly across the street from the convention center and offers 65,000 square feet of flexible meeting space with both indoor / outdoor options, including 29 different meeting spaces including two grand ballrooms, several breakout rooms, and an oceanfront pre-function area.