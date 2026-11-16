LUXEMBOURG, Nov 16 — SES, a leading space solutions company, announced progress on its commitment to the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) Partner2Connect Digital Coalition, through which the company is connecting 30 schools across Malawi, Burundi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe by the end of 2026. The initiative, developed in cooperation with the ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau, aims to expand access to digital education and online resources for an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 students and teachers in underserved and remote communities.

Through SES’s solutions, the coalition has given students and educators access to online learning platforms, teacher-training resources and collaboration tools. These resources help schools strengthen digital skills and expand learning opportunities to allow students better participate in the future economy.

“Digital inclusion depends on more than reaching remote locations. It requires partners that can translate commitments into connectivity that communities can use and build on,” said Jean-Philippe Gillet, President, Fixed Data vertical at SES. “By working with the ITU to connect schools across these four countries, we are helping educators and students in underserved communities access digital learning resources while building a foundation for broader participation in the digital economy.”

“This initiative is about much more than installing equipment. Reliable connectivity opens the door to digital learning, supports teachers, strengthens digital skills and gives young people in underserved communities greater opportunities to participate in the digital economy,” said Dr Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, Director of the ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau. “I would like to thank SES for its cooperation and commitment to connecting schools and, in doing so, helping us turn commitments into delivery and deliver meaningful, lasting impact for communities.”

The project forms part of SES’s broader commitment to connect 100 schools globally through the ITU Partner2Connect Digital Coalition, helping expand access to the digital tools and resources students and educators need to grow and participate in an increasingly connected world.