JAIN International Residential School (JIRS) Achieves Top National Rankings and Prestigious Education Awards

Bengaluru, Dec 16: JAIN International Residential School (JIRS) has been ranked No. 1 Residential School in India by the Times Education Excellence Awards 2025. The recognition reaffirms the institute’s unwavering commitment to excellence in education and holistic student development.

Further strengthening its national standing, JIRS secured No. 1 positions in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and India among the Top 10 Boarding Schools category at the India School Merit Awards 2025–26. In addition, the school was ranked No. 1 parameter-wise for Sports Education, Academic Reputation, Holistic Education and Co-Curricular Education, highlighting its balanced and future-focused approach to schooling.

JIRS also received the Prestigious School Jury Award 2025 and the Parents’ Choice Award 2025 from Education Today, reflecting strong trust and confidence among parents and education stakeholders. Adding to these accolades, the school was honoured with the IIRF Education Impact Award 2025 by the International Council of School Accreditation, recognising its sustained contribution to quality education and institutional impact.

Talking about the achievements, Chairman of JIRS, Dr. Chenraj Roychand said, “These awards are a testament to JIRS’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence, holistic education and character building. Our vision has always been to create a nurturing environment that empowers students to excel not only academically but also as responsible global citizens. This achievement belongs to our parents, students, faculty, alumni and the entire JIRS community whose trust and dedication continue to inspire us to raise the bar in education.”

The school management thanked all stakeholders for their continued support, adding that the honours reaffirm JIRS’s mission to offer world-class residential education focused on innovation, integrity and holistic growth.