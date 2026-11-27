Families from Europe, North America and the Caribbean increasingly use Curaçao’s private foundation to decide who inherits what, and when. Fiduciary Trust director Jair Almeida Toussaint sees the structure work well, provided it is set up for the right reasons and long before anyone needs it.

Every so often the phone rings with an urgent request. A divorce is coming, or a claim is on its way, and the caller wants to move assets into a private foundation before it is too late. Jair Almeida Toussaint, founder of the Willemstad trust company IFS Management, gives the same answer every time. “That doesn’t work, if you transfer assets to keep them away from a partner or a creditor, and ultimately a court can reverse it. The protection you think you’re buying won’t hold up, unless timely and correctly set up .”

The legal tool he is referring to is the actio pauliana. Under Curaçao’s civil law, as under Dutch law, a creditor who is harmed by a transaction carried out with that aim can have it annulled. “I tell clients this at the start,” he says. “Better they hear it from me now than from a judge later.”

Owned by no one

The structure most people have in mind is the stichting particulier fonds, or private foundation, usually shortened to SPF. It is one of the most widely used vehicles on the island, and its main feature has to do with legal ownership.

“A foundation has no shareholders and no members,” he explains. “It owns assets, but nobody owns the foundation. Once something is placed in it, it no longer belongs to you, however you can still have indirect control over these assets. So when you die, it isn’t part of your estate, but you can still control it out of your grave.”

That separation makes the SPF useful for families who want to settle matters in advance. It is also why timing counts. A transfer made years before any conflict is hard to challenge. One made the week before a divorce or claim is not.

Why Jair Almeida Toussaint asks about the family first

Outsiders tend to assume that structures in Curaçao exist to reduce tax. In his practice, that is often not the main reason. “A large part of what we set up is driven by estate planning and asset protection. There can be a tax effect, but it isn’t the goal.”

Business succession is a typical case. An entrepreneur who has built a company over decades may not want his shares divided among several heirs who each go their own way. Placing the shares in a foundation keeps control of the business in one place, while the family still benefits from it. The idea is close to that of the Dutch trust office foundation, the stichting administratiekantoor.

The foundation’s rules can also reflect differences between heirs. One child may receive their share directly, while another’s portion is held and paid out under conditions the founder has set. “Some parents know that a lump sum would be gone within a year,” he says. “With a foundation, they can decide how and when the money is paid out.”

What is possible always depends on the civil law of the country where the family lives. “That is the first thing to look at. A structure in Curaçao doesn’t always override the rules at home, so I always ask clients to check their plans with an adviser in their own country.”

A conversation about the next generation

Demand for this kind of planning is growing, says Jair Almeida Toussaint. His clients come among others from the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Canada and Brazil. Recently a client travelled from Aruba for one reason only. “He wasn’t looking for a tax angle. He wanted his affairs in order for his family.”

IFS Management sets up the foundation, sits on its board and keeps the administration. Investment decisions stay with the client and their asset manager. “We provide the framework. Their wishes regarding the estate ar follow up by the board. The client decides what happens with the assets, it is up to them.”

What he enjoys most is the early stage, when a family sits down to think through what should happen to what they have built. Those conversations take time, sometimes several meetings, and they are about the people who come after.

“The best time to set up a foundation is when nothing is wrong,” says Jair Almeida Toussaint. “If you’re in a hurry, you’re usually too late.”