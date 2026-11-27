TORONTO, Nov 27 — CUPE 1750, the Ontario Compensation Employees Union (OCEU), has launched a new advertising campaign imagining what the future of the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) could look like without the experienced workers who help injured Ontarians navigate the complicated workers’ compensation system.

The campaign highlights the consequences of closing regional offices, eliminating hundreds of jobs and investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) at the expense of the people who administer claims and support injured workers. It asks Ontarians to consider what happens when the human expertise and local knowledge that keep the WSIB running are replaced by automated systems.

The campaign comes as the WSIB moves ahead with the closure of nine regional offices and cuts to 566 positions across the province, taking decades of experience and specialized knowledge out of the system. A recent Abacus Data poll also found that a majority of Ontarians oppose the closures, reflecting widespread concern about losing accessible, in-person services.

“The WSIB exists to help people when they are injured at work. These are people who are dealing with pain, financial uncertainty and some of the most difficult moments of their lives,” said Harry Goslin, President of CUPE 1750 OCEU. “They need experienced people who understand the system, can answer their questions and can help them get the benefits and support they deserve.”

“This campaign is asking Ontarians to think about what happens when you take hundreds of experienced workers out of the system and replace human support and knowledge with automated technology. A WSIB without its workers is a WSIB that risks leaving injured workers behind.”

OCEU is concerned about the WSIB’s growing investment in artificial intelligence and technology. Since 2024, the WSIB has committed more than $328 million to AI-capable platform contracts, including a $7.38-million AI contract with a company called Owl. The union estimates that core AI and AI-support investments, including Owl, total approximately $109.4 million.

Meanwhile, the workers who have spent years administering claims and ensuring the accuracy of WSIB information are being pushed out of the organization as OCEU members have reported being directed to check AI-generated policy numbers and dates, correct errors and help improve the accuracy of systems that could ultimately replace their jobs.

“Think about that for a moment. Experienced WSIB employees are correcting the technology’s mistakes and helping train the systems that could replace them. These are the very people who understand the complexities of injured workers’ claims, and now their knowledge is walking out the door,” said Goslin.

The union has also sought answers from the WSIB about reports that a chatbot is being developed to handle interactions with injured workers. The WSIB has refused to confirm or deny the chatbot’s development, despite the union obtaining information from independent sources that such a system is being built.

OCEU believes that important decisions about injured workers’ lives must remain in human hands. While technology may have a role in supporting workers, it must never become a substitute for experienced caseworkers or the human judgment required to assess complex claims.

“Ontarians expect a WSIB that puts injured workers first,” said Goslin. “They don’t want a system where technology replaces the people responsible for helping them. Our members aren’t opposed to progress. We’re opposed to using technology as an excuse to eliminate jobs, close offices and undermine the services people rely on.”

OCEU says the stakes extend far beyond the union’s membership. The regional office closures and staffing reductions affect every Ontarian who may one day need help after a workplace injury- something that Doug Ford’s government will ultimately have to take responsibility for.

“Doug Ford’s government appoints the WSIB Board, and those appointees have approved the decisions that are reshaping this organization. The government cannot wash its hands of the consequences of moving forward with these plans,” said Goslin.

OCEU’s new advertising campaign calls on Ontarians to look beyond promises of technological efficiency and consider what is being lost in the process: experienced workers, local knowledge, accessible services and the human support injured workers deserve.

“Ontarians have made it clear they don’t want regional offices closed,” said Goslin. “They want accessible services, fair treatment and confidence that when they’re injured at work, there will be a knowledgeable person there to help them. When injured workers need support, they deserve help from real humans, not automated systems.”