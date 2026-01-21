Jemimah Rodrigues chooses only the new generation period care Whisper Period Panty for trusted protection on her match days

Hyderabad, Jan 21: Period days shouldn’t come in the way of how a girl moves, plays, studies or lives her life. From early morning workouts and packed college schedules to match days and travel plans, today’s girl needs period protection that can keep up with her pace. Keeping this belief at the heart of its innovation, Whisper, India’s leading feminine hygiene brand with Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues spotlights the Whisper Period Panty, a revolutionary, modern day period care solution designed for comfort, confidence and everyday movement.

Pads, often come with the concern of leaks and stains, and are at times uncomfortable to wear as they bunch or move from place, making girls and women adjust their lifestyles on period days. The Whisper Period panty is built for girls and women who choose to define their period day on their own terms, as it delivers 360 degree protection with the ease of wearing regular underwear. It is designed for continuous absorption all day, allowing girls to move freely through their schedules, whether they’re stepping out for class, heading to the gym, travelling, or playing sport, or even just chilling at home, without any fear of leaks or stains, and without worrying about frequent checking and changing.

The product is designed like a panty, which gives full coverage, while not bunching, moving so you don’t have to worry about leaks and stains. It is soft on skin, comfortable and easy to wear like a regular panty and to dispose.

Joining Whisper in this association, Indian cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues, known for her fearless approach on and off the field reinforces the brand’s commitment to creating period solutions that fit seamlessly into today’s lives. Through this partnership, Whisper and Jemimah aim to normalise conversations around periods while highlighting the need for solutions that support today’s girls.

Giving her perspective, Jemimah shared, “When you are batting for your country, the last thing you want is to worry about your periods. Your game needs your focus and your period product needs to deliver on that. I love that the Whisper Period Panty is made for continuous absorption all day supporting me from morning to night, while giving me 360 degree protection. It is comfortable and easy to wear and lets me focus on what I’m doing, whether that’s playing a match, training, or just getting through a busy day. Periods are a normal part of life, and we need solutions that fit into our routine and not vice versa. Kyunki ab Mudna Nahi, Bas Udna Hai”

Speaking on the association, Girish Kalyanaraman, Vice President and Category Head – Feminine Care, Procter & Gamble India said,