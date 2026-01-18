Jitan Ram Manjhi opens PM Vishwakarma Haat 2026; exhibition features handcraft products, craft demonstrations

New Delhi, Jan 18: Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday inaugurated the PM Vishwakarma Haat 2026 in the capital, hailing it as a platform for artisans and craftspeople from disadvantaged and underprivileged backgrounds to showcase their talent and potential in the form of handcraft products.

Ambassadors of Iraq and Rwanda were also present on the occasion along with senior officials of the MSME Ministry, representatives from States and Union Territories, artisans and other stakeholders.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi visited multiple stalls at the exhibition, accompanied by Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State (MoS) for MSME, and emphasised the sector’s pivotal role in powering the Indian economy.

He said that PM Vishwakarma Haat offers a valuable platform to artisans from village-level backgrounds to sell their products.

Shobha Karandlaje said that it was truly encouraging to witness the participation of over 117 artisans from various States and Union Territories on the platform of PM Vishwakarma Haat.

The PM Vishwakarma Haat 2026 at Dilli Haat, which is being organised from January 18 to 31, is celebrating India’s rich tradition of craftsmanship with great enthusiasm and splendour. The exhibition will remain open to the public daily from 10.30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Manjhi congratulated the organisers and stated: “PM Vishwakarma provides a valuable platform to artisans from village-level backgrounds to sell their products and it is a commendable effort.”

He explained the significance of ‘Vishwakarma’ and appreciated the vision behind the scheme, stating that under the successful and dynamic leadership of PM Modi, the scheme is providing a platform for every Vishwakarma in the country to access markets and contribute to the nation’s development.

MoS for MSME Shobha Karandlaje stated: “It is truly encouraging to witness the participation of over 117 artisans from various States and Union Territories on the platform of PM Vishwakarma Haat.”

Notably, the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma scheme offers a comprehensive set of benefits to artisans, including the issuance of a PM Vishwakarma Identity Card and Certificate, skill training with a stipend of Rs 500 per day and a toolkit incentive of up to Rs 15,000.

Beneficiaries are also eligible for collateral-free loans of up to Rs 3 lakh, along with incentives for the adoption of digital transactions. The scheme further supports artisans through marketing assistance, including product branding, packaging and e-commerce enablement.

S.C.L. Das, Secretary, Ministry of MSME highlighted PM Vishwakarma as a significant initiative and stated that the rich and diverse potential of Vishwakarmas truly reflects the vision of “Virasat se Vikas.” He emphasized how skillfully Vishwakarmas are carrying forward their traditional expertise under the scheme .

Dr. Rajneesh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME, said that Vishwakarmas are the engines of growth of the Indian economy. He elaborated on the benefits of the scheme and explained how it is creating enhanced marketing opportunities for artisans.

Cultural programmes and folk dance performances based on the themes of Bihar and Rajasthan were also presented during the Haat, adding vibrancy and showcasing India’s rich cultural diversity.

–IANS