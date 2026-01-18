Pravasi Bharatiya Sangeet & Nritya Mahotsav 2026 to Be Held in Kolkata on February 19

Kolkata is set to host an evening of classical music and dance as Swaranjali Delhi presents the Pravasi Bharatiya Sangeet & Nritya Mahotsav 2026 on February 19. The cultural festival is being organised in association with Sarbabharatiya Sangeet-O-Sanskriti Parishad, Kolkata.

The programme will take place at Rathindra Mancha, located within the historic Jorasanko Thakurbari area. The event will begin at 5 pm and is expected to bring together distinguished artistes from India and abroad.

The evening will open with a Vandana presented by the students’ group of Sarbabharatiya Sangeet-O-Sanskriti Parishad, Kolkata. This will be followed by a tabla solo by Florian Schiertz, showcasing cross-cultural engagement with Indian classical percussion.

The programme also features a sarod recital by Monit Paul, and a vocal performance by Mitali Bhawmik. Adding a visual dimension to the evening, the dance segment will be presented by Nritya Malancha, Siliguri.

The performances will be supported by accompanying artistes Amit Chatterjee, Tapas Guha Thakurata, and Kamalaksha Mukherjee. The evening will be anchored by Sonali Chattopadhyay.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Sangeet & Nritya Mahotsav aims to celebrate India’s rich classical heritage while strengthening cultural ties between Indian and overseas artistes, offering Kolkata audiences an evening rooted in tradition and artistic exchange.

