Guwahati, March 25 , 2024: JSB Infrastructures, a leading real estate development company based in Dibrugarh, has once again emerged victorious at the prestigious Realty+ Excellence Awards, East. For the fourth consecutive year, JSB Infrastructures has been honored at the prestigious awards.

The company won 16th Realty+ Conclave and Excellence Awards in two categories: “Mixed-use Project of the Year” for JSB Magnum Signature, Dibrugarh and “Residential Project of the Year” for JSB Courtyard, DIbrugarh.

The awards were formally presented during the awards ceremony held on March 20, 2024, at the illustrious Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences in Kolkata. Head of Sales & Marketing at JSB Infrastructures, Mr. Suvendu Bhattacherjee, received the award on behalf of the company.

JSB Infrastructures has been instrumental in revolutionizing the real estate landscape of Dibrugarh and Tinsukia in eastern Assam. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, the company has delivered a total of 11 exemplary projects in the region to date. Currently, JSB Infrastructures has six ongoing projects in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia, including the acclaimed JSB Magnum Signature and JSB Courtyard.

Both JSB Magnum Signature and JSB Courtyard were launched in 2023 and are slated for completion by 2026-27. These projects epitomize the company’s dedication to crafting superior living spaces that offer a blend of luxury, comfort, and security.

Mr. Nikunj Harlalka, Managing Partner at JSB Infrastructures, expressed his delight, stating: “We are thrilled to receive these prestigious awards for our projects JSB Magnum Signature and JSB Courtyard. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in real estate development. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Realty+ for this honor and reaffirm our dedication to creating exceptional living experiences for our customers.”

JSB Infrastructures remains steadfast in its mission to build dreams and enrich lives through its exceptional residential and commercial properties. With a focus on delivering unmatched quality and value, the company continues to set new benchmarks in the real estate industry.

Established in 2011, JSB Infrastructures has realized the dream of thousands of families who looked up to the company as a pioneer in building lifestyle communities with design, planning and innovation, comparable with the world standards.