Jubilant Ingrevia Limited Partners With O2 Renewable to Increase the Use of Green Energy

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India, March 13, 2024: Jubilant Ingrevia Limited, a prominent player in India’s sustainable manufacturing, today announced that it has partnered with O2 Renewable Energy XVIII Private Limited (‘O2 Renewable’, a group company of O2 Power SG PTE. LTD, Singapore), a leading renewable energy developer. This partnership marks a significant step for the Company towards establishing renewable energy power generation using hybrid open access through solar and wind sources. It aims to access renewable energy through a captive arrangement, fulfilling the Company’s power requirements and meeting its increasing demand from green energy to power its manufacturing facilities at Gajraula, Uttar Pradesh and Savli, Gujarat. This represents an important milestone in the Company’s sustainability journey by reducing dependence on non-renewable energy sources and reducing its carbon footprint.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Deepak Jain, CEO & Managing Director, Jubilant Ingrevia Limited, said, “Our collaboration with O2 Renewable demonstrates our commitment to sustainable practices, minimising our ecological footprint and improving operational efficiency. This emphasises the importance of fostering innovation and economic growth while contributing to a sustainable future.” Speaking on this occasion Mr. Parag Sharma, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, O2 Renewable said, “We are delighted to partner with Jubilant Ingrevia, a global integrated life science products and innovative solutions provider, for the supply of green energy. This will enable them to take a significant step towards attaining their sustainable goals and offsetting their carbon emissions. We hope to expand this relationship in the near future and cater to the other facilities of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, helping them turn green and sustainable.”

An ESG leader, Jubilant Ingrevia started its sustainability journey in the early 2000s. It has been a top-ranking chemical company in ESG initiatives, like S&P DJSI, TFS, Ecovadis, CDP Climate Change program and Responsible Care certification. The Company is now focusing on green energy, and introducing renewables in the portfolio is one of the many things it is currently doing, like biomass.

To further strengthen its position as an ESG leader, Jubilant Ingrevia has intensified its focus on green energy, setting ambitious targets to achieve above 30% greening in the coming years. Initiatives have already been launched at its Nira, Maharashtra facility and are now extending to facilities in Gajraula and Savli.

While adopting renewable energy brings environmental benefits, it also has other advantages, like reducing the overall cost of power and enabling the Company to offer more competitive value propositions to its customers.

The Jubilant Bhartia Group, known for its commitment to ESG principles and sustainability, is leading an ambitious drive to extend green initiatives across all its entities. Each entity within the Group actively implements green practices shaped to their respective sectors. The Group promotes these values within its operations and the wider community.