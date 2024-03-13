Kolme Group and Celoxis Collaborate to Redefine Project Portfolio

Phoenix, AZ, March 13, 2024 –Kolme Group and Celoxis Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Customer Success

Kolme Group, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) project and portfolio management (PPM) solutions, and Celoxis, an innovative leader in project portfolio management software, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration brings together two industry powerhouses to offer enhanced enterprise work management capabilities, empowering organizations to achieve more successful project outcomes and drive business growth.

Specializing in data-driven PPM strategies that optimize efficiency and consistency, Kolme Group leverages deep industry knowledge to equip organizations with tools and strategies for improved project management practices and portfolio health insight.

Celoxis offers a comprehensive PPM platform that enables mid-market and enterprise organizations to streamline complex business initiatives with scalable and flexible project management capabilities. Serving as a central hub for Projects, Resources, and Financials for many Fortune 500 companies, Celoxis integrates productivity and Business Intelligence into a single, powerful package. With intuitive scheduling, capacity planning, and financial management functionalities, the Celoxis platform enables organizations to deliver projects with reduced overhead and increased success rates.

Through this strategic partnership, Kolme Group and Celoxis combine their expertise and solutions to provide clients with a holistic approach to project portfolio management. By integrating Kolme Group’s PPM onboarding expertise and consulting services with Celoxis’s robust platform, organizations gain access to comprehensive tools and strategies to optimize project management processes, drive adoption, and improve executive decision-making based on data-informed portfolio insights.

“Kolme Group and Celoxis have formed a strategic partnership with the aim of helping project management organizations adopt a transformative portfolio management platform,” said Drew Middleton, Kolme Group COO. “With shared commitment to excellence, we are poised to bring enterprise-capable PPM functionality to PMOs, providing them with a competitive advantage in project planning and execution.”

Nikhil Daddikar, Co-Founder of Celoxis, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled and elated to start our strategic partnership with Kolme Group. With the combined experience of Celoxis, and Kolme Group in the field of Project Management, we are looking forward to unlocking the new possibilities, enhancing efficiency, and delivering unparalleled value to our customers.”

The partnership between Kolme Group and Celoxis brings together a wealth of project management expertise and a world-class PPM solution. Organizations will benefit from a seamless integration of Kolme Group’s proven methodologies and Celoxis’s user-friendly platform, resulting in increased portfolio visibility, exceptional user adoption, and improved project outcomes.