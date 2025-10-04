Jyoti Global Plast Ltd Expands Portfolio With Launch Of Surveillance Drone

Mumbai, October 04th, 2025: Jyoti Global Plast Limited, a leading manufacturer of precision plastic and composite moulded products, has announced its entry into the drone technology space. The company is building on its expertise in advanced materials and high-precision manufacturing to drive this new venture. The company is beginning its journey with state-of-the-art surveillance drones, built to meet India’s diverse climatic challenges and demanding field conditions.

The new surveillance drones are equipped with day-and-night flying capability powered by dual (day + thermal) cameras, an Android-based ground control system and a vibration-damping pod with a quick-release anti-vibration claw. Their modular design also allows compatibility with multiple payloads, enabling flexible use across missions.

With over three decades of experience in engineering special materials and producing durable and high-performance industrial solutions, Jyoti Global Plast brings a strong foundation to its drone manufacturing business. This expertise ensures superior build quality, resilience against extreme temperatures and enhanced durability, qualities essential for drones deployed in India’s varied terrains, from arid deserts to humid coastlines and high-altitude regions.

Marking an aggressive product roadmap, the company has committed to introducing a new drone or drone-related solution regularly. This shows Jyoti Global Plast’s ambition to expand its footprint in the drone industry and provide cutting-edge solutions across surveillance, industrial inspection, infrastructure monitoring and search & rescue operations.

Commenting on the launch, Deven Shah, Chief Executive Officer & Whole Time Director of Jyoti Global Plast, said, “Our legacy in materials science and precision engineering gives us a clear edge in ensuring that our drones are not just technologically advanced, but also reliable in the toughest of environments. By committing to a fast-paced product rollout, we aim to address emerging needs across defence, security and industrial applications leveraging our expertise in specialised materials and precision manufacturing to deliver reliable quality. These drones are designed for a wide range of applications, including surveillance, search and rescue, industrial inspection, and infrastructure monitoring.”

The company’s first line of surveillance drones will feature advanced imaging capabilities, modular payload design and robust stability systems that deliver high accuracy in mission-critical applications. With this entry, Jyoti Global Plast Limited positions itself at the forefront of India’s evolving drone ecosystem, backed by innovation, quality and a vision to redefine aerial solutions for civil and defence use.