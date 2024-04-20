Gurgaon 20th April 2024: STAAH, the leading New Zealand-based hospitality solutions provider enabled Jammu & Kashmir’s crown jewel – The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa – to seamlessly and effectively streamline its online booking process and boost revenues through its Max Channel Manager

The sprawling 85-room luxurious estate, which attracts leisure and business premium travelers from across the world, has seen a surge in room demand post the pandemic. To further strengthen its domestic footprint and expand global reach, the luxury estate has partnered with STAAH to help seamlessly list and manage its inventory across booking channels through the Max Channel Manager which integrates with over 250+ online travel agents (OTAs) globally.

“STAAH has been our trusted technology partner at Khyber Hotels & Resorts, streamlining our distribution strategy and maximizing revenue opportunities. Their innovation & support have been instrumental in our success for the years” says Vinit Chabra, General Manager, Khyber Hotels & Resorts

The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa offers a range of accommodation and dining options, an in-house heated pool, and a spa against the backdrop of unfiltered views of the majestic Himalayas and lush coniferous forests. The estate is located a short walk from Gulmarg’s top attractions including the gondola and wildlife sanctuary.