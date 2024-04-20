April 20th, 2024: Cashinvoice, India’s premier digital supply chain finance platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vineet Aggarwal as Head of Partnerships and Initiatives. In his new role, Vineet will drive strategic collaborations and spearhead initiatives to accelerate the company’s growth.

With over two decades of experience working with leading banks and international card networks, Vineet possesses a deep understanding of the industry landscape and has an established history of building successful partnerships and driving strategic initiatives. His extensive background in supply chain finance, commercial cards, payments, and cash management, gained through key roles at leading institutions including Mastercard, Bank of America, DBS, and HSBC, uniquely positions him to cement Cashinvoice‘s position in the SCF market and explore new avenues for business expansion.

Arun Poojari, Co-founder and CEO of Cashinvoice, expressed confidence in Vineet‘s ability to lead the company towards enhanced partnerships and sustained growth. He remarked, “Vineet’s proven track record and industry acumen makes him an invaluable addition to our team. We believe his leadership will drive fresh projects and relationships, strengthening Cashinvoice‘s performance in the ecosystem.” Excited about his new endeavour, Vineet Aggarwal shared his enthusiasm, stating, “I am delighted to embark on this journey with Cashinvoice and collaborate with its talented team. My focus will be on leveraging strategic partnerships and technology to drive continuous growth and address working capital challenges for MSMEs in the supply chain finance segment.”

Vineet’s previous roles include spearheading initiatives at Master Cards, transaction banking sale across Bank of America and HSBC.His commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions underscores his dedication to advancing the industry.

Founded in 2018, Cashinvoice is at the forefront of supply chain finance in India, specialising in dynamic invoice discounting for corporates. Recently, the platform secured $4 million in its Series A funding round, with investments from HDFC Bank, Pravega Ventures, and Accion Ventures. Catering to India’s top 100 corporates and their MSMEs, Cashinvoice delivers tailored supply chain financing solutions. The platform’s technology integrates with corporate partners, leveraging validated invoices and risk assessment algorithms to flexibly price invoice discounts. Cashinvoice has achieved an impressive annual growth rate of 120% and aims to elevate its discounting throughput to Rs. 20,000 Cr by FY24, thereby expanding its MSME base from 3000 to 10,000.