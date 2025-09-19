Kia Strengthens KPKB Partnership; Syros and Carens Clavis Now Available for Police and Paramilitary Personnel

Mumbai, September 19, 2025: Kia India, one of the country’s leading mass-premium automobile brands, has announced that its sub-compact SUV, Kia Syros, and the recently launched Kia Carens Clavis will now be available through the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) network. With this addition, Kia’s full ICE product line including the Seltos, Sonet, Carens, Syros, and Carens Clavis can now be accessed by families of active and retired police personnel at exclusive prices.

Kia vehicles are known for their bold design, powerful performance, advanced connected features such as OTA updates, and segment-leading comfort and convenience. Through this partnership, Kia products will be made accessible across 119 master canteens and 1,871 subsidiary canteens under KPKB, which currently serves over 35 lakh beneficiaries from police and paramilitary forces. To ensure seamless service, 362 Kia dealerships have been registered under the initiative, offering 92 different trims from Kia’s product range.

Atul Sood, Sr. VP, Sales & Marketing, Kia India commented, “We are truly honored to strengthen our partnership with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar and extend Kia’s complete ICE product line-up to the courageous police and paramilitary personnel, as well as their families. This initiative underscores our commitment to delivering advanced, safe, and sustainable mobility solutions to those who protect and serve the nation.”

Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) was established in 2006 as a welfare initiative by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. It serves the needs of the Central Armed Police Forces, which include the BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, and Assam Rifles. The benefits also extend to various Central Police Organizations such as the IB, BPRD, and NCRB, among others.